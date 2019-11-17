Nation Current Affairs 17 Nov 2019 NC, PDP scoff at ide ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NC, PDP scoff at idea of polls in Jammu and Kashmir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Nov 17, 2019, 2:25 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2019, 2:25 am IST
J&K Lt. Governor Murmu had on Thursday hinted at the Assembly polls in the UT being held soon.
The PDP said that holding elections in current situation is akin to undermining democratic principles and urged the authorities to release the detained leadership immediately. (Photo: PTI)
 The PDP said that holding elections in current situation is akin to undermining democratic principles and urged the authorities to release the detained leadership immediately. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s two major political parties-National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-have scoffed at Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu over his evocation that elections to the Assembly in the recently carved out Union Territory (UT) would be held soon.

“We’ve been pushed in a very difficult situation after the illegal and unconstitutional repeal of Article 370 and bifurcation of our state. People are angry and at loss. Their leadership including three former chief ministers has been incarcerated and the situation is fluid,” said senior NC leader and Member Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone. He asked, “How can one think of taking part in any elections in such a situation?”

 

He, however, also said that it is the NC leadership which will take a final call on this vital issue and demanded its release without further delay. “Our leaders should be released immediately. Once they are out, they will hold deliberations on the issue within the party and take the final call,” he said.

The PDP said that holding elections in current situation is akin to undermining democratic principles and urged the authorities to release the detained leadership immediately. “How can elections be held in a situation when leaders of major political groups have been detained in hordes”, asked PDP leader Parvez Wafa while speaking to reporters in Jammu on Saturday.

He said, “The way in which the authorities are mulling to hold polls will be unjustified, ironic and uncalled for. Since the leadership of major political parties and important office leaders are held under detention, the idea of holding polls itself loses the relevance and is contrary to the democratic ideas”.

He added, “Since in a democratic set up polls are a part of mechanism which delegates power to the people to choose their representatives and it is the duty of the state to ensure free and fair elections.”

He lamented that the PDP had requested the authorities to allow a delegation of its leaders and workers to meet the party president Mehbooba Mufti who is detained at a makeshift prison in Srinagar but the same was rejected even though National Conference leaders were allowed to meet their party president and vice-president who are also under detention since August 5.

J&K Lt. Governor Murmu had on Thursday hinted at the Assembly polls in the UT being held soon. He had said, “Election will come. It is a Union Territory with a legislature. It will not continue like this (under Centre’s rule).” He had also said that the process for holding the democratic exercise will begin soon and that the J&K police will have to play a major role in it.

J&K was split up into two UTs on October 31, more than 12 weeks after the abrogation of Article 370 under which the erstwhile state enjoyed a special status within the Indian Union.

The last Assembly of the united J&K elected through 2014 elections was dissolved by the then Governor Satya Pal Malik on November 22 last year to stall the attempt by PDP, NC and Congress to form a government.

The 87-member House had been under suspended animation since June 20, 2018 when the State was brought under Governor’s rule following the collapse of PDP-BJP coalition government. 

...
Tags: people’s democratic party, article 370
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

The action followed the fire in a hospital in the city last month which resulted in an infant being burnt to death and four others being injured.

Hyderabad: Fire safety notices to hospitals, schools

Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Sedition case to be probed

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)

GHMC takes lessons from Delhi

The three accused arrested in Sopore were identified as Hilal Ahmed and Sahil Nazir, both residents of Brath-Kalan locality of Sopore, and Peerzada Mohammad Zahir of nearby Check Brath. (Representational image)

Srinagar: Two alleged Lashkar-e-Tayyaba associates arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No entry to space for IAF test pilots with bad teeth: Report

Sixty air force test pilots applied to become Gatcans or Gaganaut candidates for Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission. (Photo: Indian Air Force)
 

Australian man wrestles with 'cunning' crocodile, sticks thumb into his eye, escape

An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape from the clutches of a "particularly cunning" crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
 

You soon won’t see ‘likes’ on Instagram, and here’s why

Instagram is also looking for solutions for individuals and brands for whom the like count is rather necessary. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to retire on Nov 17, sits in bench for last time

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday. An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 

Telangana’s first child-friendly police station inaugurated at Medipally

The IPS officer, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner Rachakonda was the chief guest for the program. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Transvaginal mesh a risk device – Study

United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Hyderabad: JAC bus roko stir foiled, 5,000 held

In view of the Bus Roko call, police started arre-sts of RTC workers in wee hours of Saturday. When Hyderabad police reached the residence of Aswathama Reddy, convener, RTC JAC, in Musheerabad, at 3 am to take him into custody, he refused to come out by locking the door from inside. (Photo: ANI)

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy gets reward for work during bypolls

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

UP power minister promotes use of prepaid meters to get defaulters in line

Sharma said that he took this step to remove the growing perception of politicians and officials of not paying their dues leading to higher arrears. The decision to install prepaid meters in residences of politicians, ministers, and officials was taken by the energy department on October 29. (Photo: Facebook)

Maharashtra: Cong-NCP-Sena meeting with Guv postponed

The leaders had asserted the meeting was to be based on talks regarding agrarian crisis in Maharashtra and not to stake claim. (Photo: FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham