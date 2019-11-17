Nation Current Affairs 17 Nov 2019 Defamatory comments ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Defamatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Nov 17, 2019, 2:33 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2019, 2:33 am IST
Police registered a case under IPC section 153 (A) against local Hindu Mahasabha leader Naresh Batham.
Mahatma Gandhi
 Mahatma Gandhi

Bhopal: A leader of a fringe right wing party in Gwalior was on Saturday booked for making objectionable comments against Mahatma Gandhi.

Police registered a case under IPC section 153 (A) against local Hindu Mahasabha leader Naresh Batham for making defamatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi.

 

The FIR was registered following a complaint by a local social activist Ravindra Singh Chou-han saying that the actions of Hindu Mahasabha leader who called Mahatma Gandhi the architect of partition of India have hurt sentiments of those who believed in philosophy of the Father of nation and also threatened to disturb peace and harmony in the area, said additional director general of police, Gwalior-Chambal range, Rajababu Singh.

...
Tags: mahatma gandhi, hindu mahasabha
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

The action followed the fire in a hospital in the city last month which resulted in an infant being burnt to death and four others being injured.

Hyderabad: Fire safety notices to hospitals, schools

Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Sedition case to be probed

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)

GHMC takes lessons from Delhi

The three accused arrested in Sopore were identified as Hilal Ahmed and Sahil Nazir, both residents of Brath-Kalan locality of Sopore, and Peerzada Mohammad Zahir of nearby Check Brath. (Representational image)

Srinagar: Two alleged Lashkar-e-Tayyaba associates arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No entry to space for IAF test pilots with bad teeth: Report

Sixty air force test pilots applied to become Gatcans or Gaganaut candidates for Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission. (Photo: Indian Air Force)
 

Australian man wrestles with 'cunning' crocodile, sticks thumb into his eye, escape

An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape from the clutches of a "particularly cunning" crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
 

You soon won’t see ‘likes’ on Instagram, and here’s why

Instagram is also looking for solutions for individuals and brands for whom the like count is rather necessary. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to retire on Nov 17, sits in bench for last time

Justice Gogoi will demit office as the Chief Justice of India on Sunday. An apex court official said Justice Gogoi would visit Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 

Telangana’s first child-friendly police station inaugurated at Medipally

The IPS officer, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner Rachakonda was the chief guest for the program. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Lifer for rapist killer of baby

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad water has phenols

The HMWS&SB technical wing denied the report of the Union consumer affairs ministry, saying that tap water supplied by them is of good quality and their laboratory reports have never shown this compound. Phenolic compound is a residue of domestic sewage in water, and is found when water is contaminated by sewage. This occurs when sewage lines cross the drinking water lines. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Transvaginal mesh a risk device – Study

United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Hyderabad: JAC bus roko stir foiled, 5,000 held

In view of the Bus Roko call, police started arre-sts of RTC workers in wee hours of Saturday. When Hyderabad police reached the residence of Aswathama Reddy, convener, RTC JAC, in Musheerabad, at 3 am to take him into custody, he refused to come out by locking the door from inside. (Photo: ANI)

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy gets reward for work during bypolls

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham