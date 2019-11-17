Bhopal: A leader of a fringe right wing party in Gwalior was on Saturday booked for making objectionable comments against Mahatma Gandhi.

Police registered a case under IPC section 153 (A) against local Hindu Mahasabha leader Naresh Batham for making defamatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi.

The FIR was registered following a complaint by a local social activist Ravindra Singh Chou-han saying that the actions of Hindu Mahasabha leader who called Mahatma Gandhi the architect of partition of India have hurt sentiments of those who believed in philosophy of the Father of nation and also threatened to disturb peace and harmony in the area, said additional director general of police, Gwalior-Chambal range, Rajababu Singh.