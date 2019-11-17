Nation Current Affairs 17 Nov 2019 Bihar: Man declared ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bihar: Man declared dead in mob lynching returns home

ANI
Published Nov 17, 2019, 5:38 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2019, 5:38 pm IST
A person was beaten to death by a mob on August 10 in Mahmatpur village on charges of child theft.
The family duly cremated the body but after about three months, Krishna returned home alive to utter surprise and happiness of his family. (Photo: File)
Patna: Krishna Manjhi, who was declared dead in a mob lynching case reported in August this year, has returned to his home around a week back.

"I was not able to identify his body. It was in a decomposed state when the incident of mob lynching took place three months back. The villagers confirmed the body was of my husband as he was wearing similar clothes. Now, my husband has returned alive," said Rudi Devi, wife of Krishna Manjhi.

 

A person was beaten to death by a mob on August 10 in Mahmatpur village on charges of child theft.

The deceased was then identified as Krishna Manjhi, a resident of Nisarpura village of Rani Talab police station. His family had reported to the police that he had been missing for a long time.

After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to Krishna's family. The family duly cremated the body but after about three months, Krishna returned home alive to utter surprise and happiness of his family.

"A mob lynching case was reported on August 10, 2019, under Naubatpur police station. The family of Krishna Manjhi had identified the body. The recent development is that Krishna Manjhi has returned home," said Garima Malik, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, while talking to reporters.

"We will now investigate who was the person actually killed in the mob lynching. An enquiry has been ordered into the case which will be conducted by SP, Patna West," added Malik.

 

Tags: krishna manjhi, mob lynching case
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


