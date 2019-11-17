Bhubaneswar: TikTok lands teacher in trouble

Reportedly, the parents on Saturday locked the main gate of Kulasahi Ashram School in Patttamundai block of Kendrapara district and staged a dharna alleging that the teacher, after making TikTok video clips, would show them to students instead of teaching.

Bhubaneswar: A woman teacher of a residential school in Odisha’s Kendrapara district has landed in trouble after a group of parents staged protest and demanded her transfer alleging that she neglected her duty and was preoccupied with making TikTok video clips.

Reportedly, the parents on Saturday locked the main gate of Kulasahi Ashram School in Patttamundai block of Kendrapara district and staged a dharna alleging that the teacher, after making TikTok video clips, would show them to students instead of teaching. “She is playing with the future of the students by indulging them in the video app and mobile games in the classroom,” alleged a parent.

“If this continues, the purpose of sending our children to school will be lost,” said another guardian.

The parents warned that they would continue their protest until the teacher is transferred from there.