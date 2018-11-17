Telangana Assembly elections: TRS preps party to target Oppn leaders

Hyderabad: TRS president and Caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has targeted Telugu Desam, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and some top Congress leaders’ seats in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Mr Rao wants to ensure that TJS does not enter the Assembly. He also wants to minimize the number of seats that the TD is likely to win.

At the same time, Mr Rao has kept an eye on top Congress leaders who are strong critics of TRS like TPCC working president, A. Revanth Reddy (Kodangal), D.K. Aruna (Gadwal) TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (Huzurnagar), his wife Padmavathi (Kodada) Opposition leader in the dissolved Assembly K. Jana Reddy (Nagarjunasagar) and others. For this purpose, Mr Rao has appointed some in-charges for these constituencies.

Troubleshooter and senior TRS leader irrigation minister T. Harish Rao has been assigned the major task of defeating A. Revanth Reddy from Kodangal and D.K. Aruna from Gadwal. Accordingly, Harish Rao has concentrated on these constituencies and is campaigning intensively. In the beginning, Harish Rao succeeded in bringing some strong followers of Revanth Reddy from the Kodangal constituency into the TRS fold. Harish Rao has been frequently campaigning in Kodangal and Gadwal.

Transport minister Patnam Mahendar Reddy’s brother Patnam Narendra Reddy is contesting as a TRS candidate in Kodangal.

Both Revanth Reddy and Narendra Reddy are financially sound. In Gadwal, against Congress candidate D.K. Aruna, TRS has fielded her relative Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy.

On Friday, Harish Rao campaigned in Gadwal Assembly constituency. Harish Rao has also been made in-charge of the Mahabubnagar Assembly constituency. In Mahabubnagar Assembly constituency, TD candidate Erra Sekhar is contesting against TRS candidate V. Srinivasa Goud. For Kodada Assembly constituency, where TPCC Chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy’s wife Padmavathi is contesting, TRS MP Gutta Sukhendar Reddy has been made in-charge.

From TRS, NRI Saidi Reddy is contesting against Padmavathi. For Huzurnagar Assembly constituency, where TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy is contesting, TRS leader Langaih Yadav was made the in-charge. TRS MP Bura Narasaih Goud was made in-charge of the Tungaturthy assembly constituency. TRS Chief KCR’s close associate Palla Rajeswar Reddy has been made in-charge of the Mulugu constituency, where Congress candidate Dasari Anasuya, a former TD MLA is contesting.

For the Nalgonda Assembly constituency, TRS leader Takkallapalli Ravindra Rao was made in-charge. Senior Congress leader, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy is contesting from this constituency against TRS candidate Kancherla Bhupal Reddy.