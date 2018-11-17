Telangana Assembly elections: T Harish Rao vows to ensure victory in Gadwal

Hyderabad: Caretaker minister T, Harish Rao said on Friday said that he would ensure the victory of Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, who is contesting on TRS ticket from Gadwal.

While addressing party workers for the first in the constituency, Mr Harish Rao said that he would visit every nook and corner of the constituency and ensure Krishnamohan Reddy will be elected to State Assembly.

“People have to now choose between Krishnamohan , who stood by KCR and trouble-maker DK Aruna, who is contesting on Congress ticket,” he said.