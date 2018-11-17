search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana Assembly elections: Kirana store man 7 times in poll race

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 17, 2018, 2:41 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2018, 4:03 am IST
Mr Ramesh had secured between 1,000 and 1,500 votes which fell to 108 in 2014.
Hyderabad: Mr Shabad Ramesh, a kirana store at Khairatabad, has filed his nomination papers from the Khairatabad Assembly constituency for the upcoming elections. 

This will be his seventh election.

 

Mr Ramesh told this newspaper: “I have been continuously contesting for the last seven times including in the bye-elections. I contest every time anticipating that I will get a chance to play my part to help the people.”

He said politicians had not improved the conditions in the constituency. “I wish people would get fed up and give a chance to independent candidates for the betterment of many basic facilities in the locality.”

Mr Ramesh campaigns by reaching out to people personally, and distributing his manifesto in the form of pamphlets. He says he cannot afford to mount huge campaigns like other politicians. the main contestants in Khairatabad this time are former minister Danam Nagender of the TRS, TPCC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju.

Mr Ramesh had secured between 1,000 and 1,500 votes which fell to 108 in 2014. He said he acts as a bridge between people and the administaration, taking their concerns to officers and getting them redressed.

Tags: telangana assembly elections, khairatabad assembly constituency
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




