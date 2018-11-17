search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi attends Maldives President Solih's swearing-in ceremony

PTI
Published Nov 17, 2018, 6:41 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2018, 6:41 pm IST
On arrival, PM Modi was given red carpet welcome and was received by Maldives Parliament's new Speaker Qasim Ibrahim.
During the swearing-in ceremony of Solih, Modi was sitting beside former Maldivian presidents Mohamed Nasheed and Maumoon Abdul Gayoom. (Photo: Twitter | @MEA)
 During the swearing-in ceremony of Solih, Modi was sitting beside former Maldivian presidents Mohamed Nasheed and Maumoon Abdul Gayoom. (Photo: Twitter | @MEA)

New Delhi/Male: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the swearing-in ceremony of Maldives President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who surprisingly defeated strongman Abdulla Yameen in September.

During the swearing-in ceremony of Solih, Modi was sitting beside former Maldivian presidents Mohamed Nasheed and Maumoon Abdul Gayoom. Former Sri Lankan president Chandrika Kumaratunga also attended the ceremony.

 

Modi interacted with leaders from the Maldives and other parts of the world during the oath taking ceremony at the National Stadium. Solih, 54, the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party's candidate, had surprisingly emerged victorious over incumbent president Yameen in the election held on September 23.

On arrival in the Maldivian capital, Prime Minister Modi was given a red carpet welcome and was received by Maldives Parliament's new Speaker Qasim Ibrahim. This is Modi's first visit to the Maldives as prime minister. The last visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Indian Ocean island nation was by Manmohan Singh in 2011.

In a series of tweets ahead of the visit, Modi had tweeted, "I will convey to the new Maldivian Government of Solih the desire of the Indian Government to work closely for realisation of their developmental priorities, especially in areas of infrastructure, health care, connectivity & human resource development."

He said the recent elections in the Maldives represent the collective aspirations of the people for democracy, rule of law and a prosperous future. "We in India strongly desire to see a stable, democratic, prosperous and peaceful Republic of Maldives," the prime minister had said.

The Maldives is the only South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation SAARC country that Modi has not visited. His visit to the Maldives, a strategically vital island and a popular tourist destination, was cancelled in March 2015 due to the volatile political situation then. India-Maldives ties came under strain under Yameen who was perceived to be close to China.

Some decisions by Yameen including imposition of restrictions on work visas for Indians and signing of a new Free Trade Agreement with Beijing also did not go down well with New Delhi. Relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated further after Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 this year.

India had criticised his decision and asked his government to restore the credibility of the electoral and political process by releasing political prisoners. The emergency lasted for 45 days.

...
Tags: pm modi, ibrahim mohamed solih, abdullah yameen
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mickey turns 90, huge celebration on cards says Disney executive

To connect with the younger generation, Disney launched 'Stay Fit with Mickey & Minnie" programme in 3000 schools in metro cities. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Massive database breach leaves millions of text messages exposed

(Representational image)
 

Mark Zuckerberg wants to give you more control on Facebook content

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
 

Delhi most health-conscious city in India; Bangalore, Mumbai follow, says survey

The finding has been concluded after a stringent city wise analysis of the number of orders placed for health supplements. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu reaches Jodhpur but refuses to speak on Nickyanka wedding

Madhu Chopra met Priyanka Chopra’s boyfriend Nick Jonas for the first time when he came to Mumbai earlier this year.
 

Motorola One Power starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie update in India

With the latest update, users will experience an improved battery life, an entirely new UI with redesigned Quick Settings and a revamped split-screen.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will waive C'garh farmer loans, money will come from Ambani, Mallya: Rahul Gandhi

Cong fielded Manvendra against me as it couldn't find any other candidate: Raje

'The Congress could not find any candidate and he (Manvendra Singh) was to be given ticket from somewhere and therefore, he was sent here (Jhalrapatan),' Raje said. (Photo: File)

Congress releases 2nd list for Raj, Manvendra Singh to take on Vasundhara Raje

The second list was released by the Congress general secretary and in-charge of Rajasthan Mukul Wasnik. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

BJP seat offer for Lok Sabha election 'not respectable': Upendra Kushwaha

Kushwaha, the Union minister of state for HRD, was speaking to reporters after the RLSP state executive meeting here. (Photo: File)

Only those who have lot to hide won't allow CBI: Jaitley on Andhra, WB move

Referring to the alleged Saradha chit fund scam and the Narada sting operation, he said, 'Saradha and Narada in West Bengal cannot be wiped off merely by saying that for the future, I de-notify the CBI.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham