search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi, Amit Shah trying to create opposition less India: TDP

PTI
Published Nov 17, 2018, 6:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2018, 7:02 pm IST
Yanamala said slammed changing of names of some cities in the country, saying it was a 'Tughlaq act'.
'Modi and Shah are trying to eat away other parties so that no opposition is left in the country. Democracy will be that much stronger only if there is a strong opposition,' TDP politburo member and Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said in a statement. (Photo: File)
 'Modi and Shah are trying to eat away other parties so that no opposition is left in the country. Democracy will be that much stronger only if there is a strong opposition,' TDP politburo member and Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said in a statement. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: The TDP Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah were seeking to create an opposition less India and said the party's objectives was to 'protect democracy'.

"Modi and Shah are trying to eat away other parties so that no opposition is left in the country. Democracy will be that much stronger only if there is a strong opposition," TDP politburo member and Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said in a statement.

 

He said 'protecting democracy' was TDP’s objective while it was everyone’s responsibility to prevent BJP from retaining power (at the Centre) in 2019.

He also slammed changing of names of some cities in the country, saying it was a 'Tughlaq act'.

Interestingly, the Chandrababu Naidu government had also embarked on a name-changing spree.

It rechristened Rajahmundry as Rajamahendravaram and Anantapur as Anantapuramu.

Names of projects and many other schemes launched by Congress governments were also changed in the last four years.

...
Tags: pm modi, amit shah, yanamala ramakrishnudu, 2019 lok sabha elections, chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Maharashtra, Amravati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mickey turns 90, huge celebration on cards says Disney executive

To connect with the younger generation, Disney launched 'Stay Fit with Mickey & Minnie" programme in 3000 schools in metro cities. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Massive database breach leaves millions of text messages exposed

(Representational image)
 

Mark Zuckerberg wants to give you more control on Facebook content

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
 

Delhi most health-conscious city in India; Bangalore, Mumbai follow, says survey

The finding has been concluded after a stringent city wise analysis of the number of orders placed for health supplements. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu reaches Jodhpur but refuses to speak on Nickyanka wedding

Madhu Chopra met Priyanka Chopra’s boyfriend Nick Jonas for the first time when he came to Mumbai earlier this year.
 

Motorola One Power starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie update in India

With the latest update, users will experience an improved battery life, an entirely new UI with redesigned Quick Settings and a revamped split-screen.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Demand that post of Goa CM be given to senior MGP MLA': BJP ally's ultimatum

Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, is recuperating at his residence since October 14 after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. (Photo: File | AP)

PM Modi attends Maldives President Solih's swearing-in ceremony

During the swearing-in ceremony of Solih, Modi was sitting beside former Maldivian presidents Mohamed Nasheed and Maumoon Abdul Gayoom. (Photo: Twitter | @MEA)

Will waive C'garh farmer loans, money will come from Ambani, Mallya: Rahul Gandhi

Cong fielded Manvendra against me as it couldn't find any other candidate: Raje

'The Congress could not find any candidate and he (Manvendra Singh) was to be given ticket from somewhere and therefore, he was sent here (Jhalrapatan),' Raje said. (Photo: File)

Congress releases 2nd list for Raj, Manvendra Singh to take on Vasundhara Raje

The second list was released by the Congress general secretary and in-charge of Rajasthan Mukul Wasnik. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham