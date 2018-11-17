search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Latest pics from DeepVeer's wedding, featuring ladkiwale and ladkewale

ANI
Published Nov 17, 2018, 9:22 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2018, 9:22 am IST
DeepVeer are expected to return later this week and will host two grand receptions for relatives and friends in Bengaluru and Mumbai.
The picture was taken on November 14 after Deepika and Ranveer's Konkani style wedding. (Photo: Instagram | nitashagaurav)
 The picture was taken on November 14 after Deepika and Ranveer's Konkani style wedding. (Photo: Instagram | nitashagaurav)

Rome/Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone the new Mr and Mrs were all smiles in a new family portrait shared by the former's stylist, Nitasha Gaurav.

The picture was taken on November 14 after Deepika and Ranveer's Konkani style wedding.

 

In the picture Deepika is seen standing between Ranveer Singh and his mother Anju Bhavnani.

Like the rest of Deepika and Ranveer's fans, Nitasha too gushed about the couple.

She took to Instagram and wrote, "Us and ours ?????? #MrsandMrRanveerSingh #deepveerkishaadi #ranveerkishaadi".

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Us and ours ❤️❤️❤️ #MrsandMrRanveerSingh #deepveerkishaadi #ranveerkishaadi

A post shared by Nitasha Gaurav (@nitashagaurav) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Presenting the newly minted Mrs & Mr Ranveer Singh Bhavnani!!

A post shared by Nitasha Gaurav (@nitashagaurav) on

 

Also, Bollywood photographer Manav Manglani who was flown in to click the couple for the Konkani style wedding shared a photo of the couple along with Deepika's family.

Manglani in his caption said that those who attended the couple's wedding were given exclusive handouts of the photo.

He wrote, "#DeepVeerKiShaadi : Those chosen few who attended #DeepikaPadukone - #RanveerSingh wedding were given an exclusive photo frame and a personalized Thank you note. @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh".

 

 

B-Town's power couple tied the knot in Lake Como in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors.

The couple, who is expected to return to India later this week, will reportedly host two grand receptions for their relatives and friends- one in Bengaluru and the other in Mumbai.

...
Tags: deepika padukone, ranveer singh, deepika ranveer wedding, deepika ranveer wedding photos
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how Mad King George III turned madder after reading Shakespeare's King Lear

According to his doctor Sir Lucas Pepys, who wrote in a letter to the Prince of Wales, it read, 'His Majesty was all yesterday evening in a good natured deranged state, talking as he used to do...” (Photo: Facebook)
 

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

The upcoming HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro represents the best of On-Device AI and brings a smarter AI experience closer to consumers. Furthermore, it inspires creativity and productivity; it empowers users to express themselves, unhindered by technological bottlenecks.
 

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

The latest update to Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions and a host of new highly requested features for professional video creators.
 

US Senate bill vows to get tough on robocalls, up penalties

US regulators have taken a number of actions to try to deter robocalls or automated, prerecorded calls that regulators have labeled a “scourge.”
 

Apple Watch Series 4 review: No longer just a smartwatch

The latest Apple Watch is what a wearable should be and more.
 

Boy trying to hide his brother's toy in his mouth ends up swallowing 14 magnets

Doctors found that these had perforated the linings and were leaking bile into the child’s stomach (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hindu group calls Kerala shutdown day after Sabarimala temple opening

Devotees enter the Sabarimala temple as it opens amid tight security on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Strike in Kerala after Hindu woman leader, on way to Sabarimala, arrested

Devotees enter the Sabarimala temple as it opens amid tight security on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Ola! In uber Bengaluru, cabs fleece you

Hailing an app based Ola or an Uber share ride will burn a deep hole in your pocket as fares have doubled in the last few months.

Telangana: Holiday list for 2019 is out

Telangana state government

22 Uttar Pradesh women wrongly got widow pension

The matter came to light after one Sandeep Kumar in Batsganj village checked his wife’s bank account and discovered that she had been receiving widows' pension.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham