K Kavitha hits back at Uttam Kumar Reddy over family rule remark

Hyderabad: Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha took potshots at Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy over terming the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) as a family party.

Ms Kavitha asked, “If the TRS has become a family party, then why did he secure a ticket for his wife from the Congress party?”

She campaigned in the Kodada constituency on Friday from where Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy’s wife Padmavathi Reddy is contesting.

Addressing a public meeting, she expressed confidence over the TRS winning seat in the Kodada constituency.

Responding to the criticism of Congress MP Renuka Chowdary over depriving Kamma community of seats, Ms Kavitha said, “I heard that Renuka is coming out of Congress.”

She said the Jagtial seat will be given as a gift to TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao and exuded confidence that a majority of seats in erstwhile Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda districts will be won by the TRS.