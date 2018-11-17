search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India's first engine-less train, Train 18, to go on trial run today

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 17, 2018, 10:20 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2018, 10:20 am IST
Indigenously developed high-tech, energy-efficient train, ‘Train 18’ is built at cost of Rs 100 crore.
‘Train 18’, developed by the Integral Coach Factory and seen as a successor to the prestigious 30-year-old Shatabdi Express, was flagged off by Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani on October 29. (Photo: twitter | @RailwayNorthern)
 ‘Train 18’, developed by the Integral Coach Factory and seen as a successor to the prestigious 30-year-old Shatabdi Express, was flagged off by Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani on October 29. (Photo: twitter | @RailwayNorthern)

New Delhi: The maiden trial run of country’s first engine-less train will be conducted today on Bareilly-Moradabad section on a standard railway track.

‘Train 18’, developed by the Integral Coach Factory and seen as a successor to the prestigious 30-year-old Shatabdi Express, was flagged off by Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani on October 29.

 

The 16-coach fully air-conditioned train, driven by a self-propulsion module, can run at a speed of up to 160 kmph and comes with technical features for enhanced quick acceleration.

The indigenously developed high-tech, energy-efficient train, ‘Train 18’ is built at a cost of Rs 100 crore in the span of 18 months. It is the first long-distance train without a separate locomotive or engine.

A team of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RSDO) has reached Moradabad for the trial run.

High-speed trials will be conducted between Kota and Sawai Modhopur after the Moradabad trials.

Meanwhile, the Railways on Friday has downplayed reports that the train had developed glitches, saying they were minor and such issues were a routine occurrence during the trial phase of any train.

A senior official in the railways said such glitches were routine during trial-runs and that the Rs 100-crore train, developed by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, had no major issues.

"Some fuses went off while conducting the low-speed run in the city. They were fixed immediately. There was nothing to worry about," the official told PTI, reacting to reports in a section of media that the train was hit by glitches.

After finishing the trials in Chennai, ‘Train 18’ left for Delhi on November 11 and reached the capital two days later.

“After the test-run, the Train 18 was hauled by a locomotive to take it to Delhi as it should not run on its own until the Commission of Railway Safety certifies it,” the official said.

...
Tags: train 18, train 18 trial run, india's first engine-less train, indian railways
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how Mad King George III turned madder after reading Shakespeare's King Lear

According to his doctor Sir Lucas Pepys, who wrote in a letter to the Prince of Wales, it read, 'His Majesty was all yesterday evening in a good natured deranged state, talking as he used to do...” (Photo: Facebook)
 

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

The upcoming HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro represents the best of On-Device AI and brings a smarter AI experience closer to consumers. Furthermore, it inspires creativity and productivity; it empowers users to express themselves, unhindered by technological bottlenecks.
 

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

The latest update to Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions and a host of new highly requested features for professional video creators.
 

US Senate bill vows to get tough on robocalls, up penalties

US regulators have taken a number of actions to try to deter robocalls or automated, prerecorded calls that regulators have labeled a “scourge.”
 

Apple Watch Series 4 review: No longer just a smartwatch

The latest Apple Watch is what a wearable should be and more.
 

Boy trying to hide his brother's toy in his mouth ends up swallowing 14 magnets

Doctors found that these had perforated the linings and were leaking bile into the child’s stomach (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Latest pics from DeepVeer's wedding, featuring ladkiwale and ladkewale

The picture was taken on November 14 after Deepika and Ranveer's Konkani style wedding. (Photo: Instagram | nitashagaurav)

Hindu group calls Kerala shutdown day after Sabarimala temple opening

Devotees enter the Sabarimala temple as it opens amid tight security on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Strike in Kerala after Hindu woman leader, on way to Sabarimala, arrested

Devotees enter the Sabarimala temple as it opens amid tight security on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Ola! In uber Bengaluru, cabs fleece you

Hailing an app based Ola or an Uber share ride will burn a deep hole in your pocket as fares have doubled in the last few months.

Telangana: Holiday list for 2019 is out

Telangana state government
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham