search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hizbul Mujahideen releases video showing militants killing youth in J&K

PTI
Published Nov 17, 2018, 7:39 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2018, 7:39 pm IST
Video has gone viral on social media, shows militants pumping bullets into Manzoor, whose body was recovered Friday morning.
In another video shot before his killing, Manzoor, in militants' custody, is seen telling them that he informed the Army about the presence of militants in his native village. (Representational Image | AP)
 In another video shot before his killing, Manzoor, in militants' custody, is seen telling them that he informed the Army about the presence of militants in his native village. (Representational Image | AP)

Srinagar: Hizbul Mujahideen has released a video purportedly showing militants killing a youth, who was alleged to be an Army informer.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows militants pumping a volley of bullets into Nadeem Manzoor, whose body was recovered Friday morning.

 

A resident of Safanagri village of south Kashmir's Shopian district, Manzoor was kidnapped by militants on Thursday night. The militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the killing.

In another video shot before his killing, Manzoor, in militants' custody, is seen telling them that he informed the Army about the presence of militants in his native village.

"I saw the militants in the village and when I reached home, I gave a missed call to an Army officer. The officer called me back and I told him that there were militants in our village near my home," Manzoor is heard telling the militants.

HM commander Riyaz Naikoo, in an audio message released along with the video, defended Manzoor's killing, saying he was an informer of the Army.

"Manzoor informed the Army about two militants who were then killed in an encounter," Naikoo said, referring to a November 6 gunfight in Safanagri area of Shopian.

Naikoo said the youth had confessed to tipping off the forces due to greed. "We do not want to kill anyone, but they (informers) are forcing us. We will expose more such videos in the future and traitors will face similar fate," he said.

The HM commander also warned panchs and sarpanches of "justice", saying "they should wait for their turn".

The incident comes a day after killing a civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on charges of being an Army informer, militants Saturday abducted and killed a 19-year-old in Shopian, police said.

"Terrorists on Saturday killed a civilian in a brutal act of terror in Shopian district after he was kidnapped earlier in the day from Saidpora area," a police official said.

He said a throat-slit body was found from an orchard area in Hermain village of the south Kashmir district.

The deceased has been identified as Huzaif Ashraf (19), a resident of Manzgam area of the neighbouring Kulgam district.

"Huzaif's body was handed over to his family after completion of the medico-legal formalities," the official said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated in the matter. Militants had abducted and later killed Nadeem Manzoor, a resident of Safanagri area, on Thursday night, police had said.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, hizbul mujahideen, militants kill j&k youth
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mickey turns 90, huge celebration on cards says Disney executive

To connect with the younger generation, Disney launched 'Stay Fit with Mickey & Minnie" programme in 3000 schools in metro cities. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Massive database breach leaves millions of text messages exposed

(Representational image)
 

Mark Zuckerberg wants to give you more control on Facebook content

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
 

Delhi most health-conscious city in India; Bangalore, Mumbai follow, says survey

The finding has been concluded after a stringent city wise analysis of the number of orders placed for health supplements. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu reaches Jodhpur but refuses to speak on Nickyanka wedding

Madhu Chopra met Priyanka Chopra’s boyfriend Nick Jonas for the first time when he came to Mumbai earlier this year.
 

Motorola One Power starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie update in India

With the latest update, users will experience an improved battery life, an entirely new UI with redesigned Quick Settings and a revamped split-screen.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RSS-BJP running 'political project' in Kerala in name of Sabarimala: CPI(M)

Rightwing Hindu outfits called for a dawn to dusk hartal in Kerala in protest against arrest of a senior Sangh Parivar leader who was on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. (Photo: File)

'Demand that post of Goa CM be given to senior MGP MLA': BJP ally's ultimatum

Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, is recuperating at his residence since October 14 after being discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. (Photo: File | AP)

PM Modi, Amit Shah trying to create opposition less India: TDP

'Modi and Shah are trying to eat away other parties so that no opposition is left in the country. Democracy will be that much stronger only if there is a strong opposition,' TDP politburo member and Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said in a statement. (Photo: File)

PM Modi attends Maldives President Solih's swearing-in ceremony

During the swearing-in ceremony of Solih, Modi was sitting beside former Maldivian presidents Mohamed Nasheed and Maumoon Abdul Gayoom. (Photo: Twitter | @MEA)

Will waive C'garh farmer loans, money will come from Ambani, Mallya: Rahul Gandhi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham