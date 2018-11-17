CVC report may affect CBI chief Alok Verma

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said that the Central Vigilance Commission’s preliminary report on allegations against CBI director Alok Verma contained some findings that were complimentary and others that were “very uncomplimentary”. These needed further investigation, the court said on Friday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered that the confidential CVC report be given to Mr Verma in a sealed cover, and asked him to respond to it by Monday, also in a sealed cover. It will take up the matter on Tuesday.

The CVC probe against Mr Verma was supervised by former Supreme Court judge A.K. Patnaik and the probe was completed on November 10.

Mr Verma would file his reply on November 19, his lawyer Fali S. Nariman told the bench. “Once we will have your (Verma) response, we will take a decision,” the CJI said.

The top court was hearing Mr Verma’s plea challenging the government’s order divesting him of his duties and sending him on leave in view of the allegations of corruption against him.

The allegations were levelled by his deputy Rakesh Asthana, against whom the CBI has filed an FIR on charges of graft. Mr Asthana was also sent on leave by the Centre. His request for a copy of the report on Mr Verma was turned down by the court.

The bench directed that the CVC report be given to Attorney General K.K. Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the CVC. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Mr Asthana, argued vehemently for a copy of the report, saying his complaint against Mr Verma to the Cabinet Secretary was referred to the CVC.