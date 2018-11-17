search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu bars CBI raids in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N V SUDHIR
Published Nov 17, 2018, 1:26 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2018, 1:36 am IST
Andhra Pradesh order blocks CBI from state; agency must seek permit each time.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: In an unprecedented move, the Andhra Pradesh government has withdrawn ‘general consent’ given to the CBI, restricting its activities in the state.
In the last few days, AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been vocal about the controversy surrounding CBI saying the Modi government was misusing agencies like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and income-tax I-T department to intimidate and harass Opposition parties.

Mr Naidu has alleged that TD leaders and businessmen linked to the ruling party have been subjected to income-tax raids after his NDA pullout. Subsequently, the AP government had decided against providing police cover to I-T officials for conducting raids.

 

Following the withdrawal of general consent, the CBI is barred from investigating and carrying out raids in the state, including questioning Central government employees working in the state and private individuals residing in AP. It can only do so after securing permission from the state government.

CBI officers have to take prior permission from the AP government to operate in the state.

The general consent is given to the CBI to investigate into crimes and conspiracies covering around 187 Sections of the IPC and 63 Central Acts.
The CBI was constituted under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act of 1946. State governments periodically issue notifications giving general consent for the CBI to conduct its operations in the state. Such a notification was last issued by the AP government on September 3.

On November 8, the state government issued a ‘confidential’ GO, which came to light on Friday, withdrawing the general consent. Government sources said the GO was issued after a Vijayawada-based advocate, Mr Y. Ved Vyas, wrote to the Chief Secretary urging the government to withdraw general consent, pointing to the recent happenings in the CBI which had dented the image of the agency.

“The government decided to withdraw general consent in the wake of recent happenings in CBI and the controversies surrounding the investigating agency. Certain states like Karnataka have been following the same method of asking the CBI to take prior permission before conducting raids or any other activity. We are going to face the Centre on the issue,” said state home minister, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa.

“The image of the CBI has been dented with the top officials being booked in cases against the each other. The Union government too has been misusing agencies like CBI and ED for political gains. In this background I wrote a letter  to the state chief secretary. As per section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment, a state government can take such an action,” said the advocate.

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, cbi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Chandrababu Naidu right legally but courts can overrule
Mamata Banerjee backs Chandrababu Naidu, says move on CBI absolutely right


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple Watch Series 4 review: No longer just a smartwatch

The latest Apple Watch is what a wearable should be and more.
 

Boy trying to hide his brother's toy in his mouth ends up swallowing 14 magnets

Doctors found that these had perforated the linings and were leaking bile into the child’s stomach (Photo: AFP)
 

Toyota Yaris gets benefits of upto Rs 1 lakh to take on Honda City, Hyundai Verna

Toyota is also offering an additional 1 year warranty for free.
 

Bringing, Devdas, the mother of all unfulfilled love stories to the stage

Devdas, a novella by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, is probably one of the most famous love sagas in Indian Literature.
 

Beginner's guide to indoor plants

Beginner's guide to indoor plants. (All Photos: Judith de Graaff)
 

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS launched at Rs 84.7 lakh

It is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 245PS/500Nm that powers the C-Class C 300 d.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mamata Banerjee backs Chandrababu Naidu, says move on CBI absolutely right

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee.

Chandrababu Naidu right legally but courts can overrule

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Vishal trolled for questioning AIADMK on News J

Vishal

Andhra Pradesh's meddle with CBI cases: lawyer

Andhra Pradesh Government Logo

Trupti Desai to return home, drops Sabarimala visit plan after protests

Temple priests said they will shut the temple if women between 10 and 50 enter the temple premises. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham