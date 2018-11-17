search on deccanchronicle.com
Ambidant ponzi scam: CCB questions Janardhan Reddy’s domestic help, arrests Ishtiyak

Published Nov 17, 2018, 3:57 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2018, 4:02 am IST
Reddy was also arrested in connection with money laundering and bribery case and later released on bail by a local court.
Gali Janardhan Reddy
 Gali Janardhan Reddy

Bengaluru: As part of their probe into multi-crore Ambidant ponzi scam, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths visited mining baron and former BJP minister Gali Janardhan Reddy's house 'Parijatha' on Chalukya Road and conducted mahazar, while questioning prime witnesses. 

The CCB team questioned Reddy's domestic help  Jayaram at his residence and also Janardhan, the brother of Ballari based jeweller Ramesh. The jeweller’s name appeared in the alleged transfer of gold to Reddy through his close aide Mehfuz Ali Khan.

 

The gold was part of the bribe Reddy had allegedly demanded from the owner of Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd Syed Fareed Ahmed to help him get off the Enforcement Directorate hook.

Reddy’s servant Jayaram was produced before the magistrate on Friday and taken near Oni Muneshwar Temple in Chalukya Circle, where according to him he met Janardhan and struck a deal to melt the gold and get cash. Jayaram,  according to CCB, had recorded this in his statement. According to Jayaram's statement, the meeting lasted about 20 minutes, after which Janardhan paid him Rs 2 crore, which Jayaram handed over to Khan at 'Parijatha'.

Cancel Khan's bail
CCB sleuths in the court requested the magistrate to cancel Khan's interim anticipatory bail, as they had to question him in the money laundering and bribe case. The CCB sleuths requested Khan's custody saying he could reveal vital information in connection with the case.

