12 students injured after school bus hits divider on busy Noida road

Noida: At least 12 students were injured after a school bus carrying over 30 students hit a divider in a busy area in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The driver and conductor of the bus are in a critical condition. The front part of the bus was severely damaged in the accident.
All the injured were taken to a nearby private hospital.
The bus that belonged to Apeejay School in Noida met with the accident at the crowded Rajnigandha underpass in Noida's Sector 16....
Tags: noida, school bus accident
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida