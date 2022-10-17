  
Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2022 Jana Sena leaders gr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jana Sena leaders granted bail

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V.KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Oct 17, 2022, 2:23 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2022, 2:23 pm IST
Pawan Kalyan (PTI file photo)
 Pawan Kalyan (PTI file photo)

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has met the Jana Sena leaders who were granted bail on Monday here before leaving for Hyderabad.

The Visakhapatnam police had arrested 70 party leaders in connection with the attacks on YSRC leaders and vehicles of ministers on October 15.

While 61 leaders were released on Monday morning, the remaining 9 others will be granted bail by afternoon, according to Jana Sena spokesperson.

One of the leaders who was released on a bail, Dr Vishwaksen Syed (@DrVishwaksenJSP) tweeted, "After 36 hours of Police Drama, I was released on bail today.
Thanks to President @PawanKalyan garu , @mnadendla garu, @NagaBabuOffl garu, JSP legal team, and Janasainiks for the concern and support. (Sic)"

The Vizag police on Sunday night produced the arrested men before the VIIth Metropolitan Magistrate. Sixty-one of them were granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each. The remaining nine others were sent to judicial custody till October 28.

The section 307 (attempt to murder) booked against nine leaders was altered to 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

Tags: cases against jana sena leaders, jana sena chief pawan kalyan, jana sena leaders granted bail
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


