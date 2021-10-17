Tirupati gets centre’s energy efficiency project for housing

VIJAYAWADA: The Union ministry of power will extend support to Andhra Pradesh government in implementing the ministry’s Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) by way of Eco-Niwas Samhita in Tirupati city.

In this connection, a seminar is being organised in Tirupati on October 22 in collaboration with AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) and energy and housing departments of the state to create awareness about energy-efficient, thermally comfortable building designs.

In a communication to special chief secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain and energy secretary, Srikant Nagulapalli, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Director General Abhay Bhakre said the bureau is highly impressed with consistent efforts of AP government in implementing programmes including Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC). As a result, the bureau has sanctioned to AP an Indo-Swiss Bureau of Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP) for implementing Eco-Niwas Samhita (ECBC code for residential buildings).

Abhay Bhakre said as part of it, the seminar in Tirupati will discuss challenges and ways forward in implementing the Eco-Niwas Samhita in Tirupati. Various stakeholders in building industry, including developers, architects, green building consultants, building-related government departments, urban development departments and officials of municipal corporations, will participate in the seminar.

The BEE DG pointed out that building sector in India consumes over 30 percent of total electricity consumed in the country, of which 75 per cent is by residential buildings. Energy consumption by residential buildings has more than tripled since the year 2000 and is expected to rise rapidly in future. Thus, energy-efficient and climate-responsive designs for new housing projects are essential.

Abhay Bhakre said 500 village secretariat and ward secretariat engineers and other employees will also be trained in energy efficiency technology.