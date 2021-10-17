Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2021 Tirupati gets centre ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tirupati gets centre’s energy efficiency project for housing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 17, 2021, 8:29 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2021, 7:09 am IST
BEE Director General Abhay Bhakre said the bureau was highly impressed with efforts of AP in implementing energy efficient programmes
Tirupati city (Wikimedia common)
 Tirupati city (Wikimedia common)

VIJAYAWADA: The Union ministry of power will extend support to Andhra Pradesh government in implementing the ministry’s Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) by way of Eco-Niwas Samhita in Tirupati city.

In this connection, a seminar is being organised in Tirupati on October 22 in collaboration with AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) and energy and housing departments of the state to create awareness about energy-efficient, thermally comfortable building designs.

 

In a communication to special chief secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain and energy secretary, Srikant Nagulapalli, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Director General Abhay Bhakre said the bureau is highly impressed with consistent efforts of AP government in implementing programmes including Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC). As a result, the bureau has sanctioned to AP an Indo-Swiss Bureau of Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP) for implementing Eco-Niwas Samhita (ECBC code for residential buildings).

Abhay Bhakre said as part of it, the seminar in Tirupati will discuss challenges and ways forward in implementing the Eco-Niwas Samhita in Tirupati. Various stakeholders in building industry, including developers, architects, green building consultants, building-related government departments, urban development departments and officials of municipal corporations, will participate in the seminar.

 

The BEE DG pointed out that building sector in India consumes over 30 percent of total electricity consumed in the country, of which 75 per cent is by residential buildings. Energy consumption by residential buildings has more than tripled since the year 2000 and is expected to rise rapidly in future. Thus, energy-efficient and climate-responsive designs for new housing projects are essential.

Abhay Bhakre said 500 village secretariat and ward secretariat engineers and other employees will also be trained in energy efficiency technology.

 

...
Tags: energy efficiency, eco-niwas samhita tirupati city
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Despite the off-season rain spell in Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stands at 325 due to stubble burning. (Representational image: ANI)

Delhi: Air quality continues to remain 'very poor' despite rain

Vijayabaskar's residence was earlier searched by the Income Tax department in May 2017. (Photo: ANI)

Anti-Corruption department raids locations of former Tamil Nadu minister

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N Ravi (ANI)

TN Governor lodges complaint against miscreants for creating fake email accounts

After we join the TDP, my son Bhupesh Reddy will be declared the party in-charge for Jammalamadugu constituency. I have urged all leaders and activists to support my son in the next general elections in 2024. — DC Image

Narayana Reddy joining TD on October 20



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Petrol, diesel prices rise after two-day pause

In Mumbai, popularly known as the financial of India, petrol prices were raised by Rs 0.34 to Rs 110.75 per litre, and diesel by Rs 0.37 to Rs 101.4 per litre. (PTI)

Kerala rains: Death toll mounted to 21

In a separate rain-related incident on Saturday, a man and a woman--both 30-years old-- died as their car was swept away in the flood waters in Kanjar in Idukki district. (AFP)

A large part of non-local workforce leave Kashmir Valley

A security personnel checks a motorbike at a temporary checkpoint in Srinagar, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (PTI /S. Irfan)

India logs 16,862 new COVID-19 cases, 379 fatalities

Devotees gather around a

Karnataka CM Bommai hints at tax cut on petrol after reviewing the state's economy

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->