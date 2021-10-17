Orange alert issued for Telangana, heavy to very heavy rainfall likely

Hyderabad will have light to moderate rains but there are chances of intense spells of rains on October 18. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: An orange alert has been sounded by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. There will be heavy rains on October 18 along with thunderstorms and lightning, IMD said.

Heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in isolated places of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Warangal (Rural) and Rajanna Siricilla districts.

The other parts of the state may receive heavy rains. Hyderabad will have light to moderate rains but there are chances of intense spells of rains on October 18.

On Friday, Saroornagar in LB Nagar received the highest rainfall 106.3 mm, resulting in P&T Colony near the lake, Singareni Colony and low-lying areas in Dilsukhnagar getting flooded. Saroornagar has received the highest rainfall for October in the city.

Amberpet received the second highest rainfall at 105.5 mm, leading to flooding and water covering the Moosarambagh bridge.

Uppal received 102.5 mm, Shabad 96.3 mm, Ghatkesar 95.3 mm, Himayatnagar 82.3 mm and Malakpet 73.5 mm rainfall.

While weather warnings have improved, people are angry that rains for a few hours are flooding the city. Residents in areas which have become flood-prone like Malakpet, Saroornagar, Amberpet, Dilsukhnagar rue that rains give them jitters. They are always worried about floods which has become a common phenomenon.