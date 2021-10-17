Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2021 Karnataka CM Bommai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka CM Bommai hints at tax cut on petrol after reviewing the state's economy

PTI
Published Oct 17, 2021, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2021, 1:08 pm IST
Sindagi and Hangal Assembly constituencies in the state will go for by-polls on October 30, and the counting of votes will be on November 2
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
Hubballi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the government will decide on reducing the petrol price by effecting a tax cut, after reviewing the state's economy.

"I have already said, it is dependent on the economy, after the by-polls I will review the economy, at that time if the economy has improved, there is opportunity for it," Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio said in response to a question whether there is any proposal to reduce taxes on petrol in Karnataka.

 

Sindagi and Hangal Assembly constituencies in the state will go for by-polls on October 30, and the counting of votes will take place on November 2.

Stating that he will begin his campaigning for the by-polls from Hangal today, the Chief Minster said, he will give more time and campaigning in both Hangal and Sindagi, and expressed confidence that the BJP candidates will win in both seats with a huge margin.

The by-elections have been necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindagi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal.

 

While Ramesh Bhusanur, who came second behind Managuli in 2018 polls, is the BJP candidate from Sindagi, Shivaraj Sajjanar is its candidate from Hangal constituency.

This is the first electoral challenge for Bommai after taking charge as the Chief Minister. Retaining Hangal is even more important for him as it is the neighbouring constituency to his Shiggaon Assembly segment. 

 

Tags: karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai, fuel price hike, tax cut, tax cut on fuel price, karnataka petrol price
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubballi


