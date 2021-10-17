Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2021 India logs 14,146 fr ...
India logs 14,146 fresh Covid cases, 144 more deaths in a day

PTI
Published Oct 17, 2021, 11:58 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2021, 12:00 pm IST
In a day, active cases declined by 5,786 and currently comprise 0.57 per cent of the total infections
  A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at State Government-run at SKM Hall in Patna (PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 14,146 fresh COVID-19 infections in a day, the lowest daily rise in 229 days, while active cases dropped to 1,95,846, the lowest in 220 days, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,52,124 with 144 more fatalities. The country has so far reported 3,40,67,719 Covid cases, it said.

 

In a day, active cases declined by 5,786 and currently comprise 0.57 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid recovery rate was 98.10 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 11,00,123 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 59,09,35,381.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,34,19,749, while the case fatality rate was 1.33 per cent, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate (1.42 per cent), has been less than 3 per cent for the last 114 days and the daily positivity rate (1.29 per cent) has been less than 3 per cent for 48 days.

 

Over 97.65 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June.

The 144 new fatalities include 57 from Kerala, 26 from Maharashtra and 15 from Tamil Nadu.

 

Of the total Covid deaths reported in the country, 1,39,760 are from Maharashtra, 37,937 from Karnataka, 35,884 from Tamil Nadu, 26,791 from Kerala, 25,089 from Delhi, 22,898 from Uttar Pradesh, and 18,963 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

 

