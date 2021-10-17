Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2021 Ensure COVID guideli ...
Ensure COVID guidelines in Huzurabad: Chief poll officer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 17, 2021, 2:16 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2021, 6:41 am IST
Dr. Goel inspected polling centres at ZPHS primary school in SC Colony, Ambala ZPHS school and Gudur primary school in Kamalapur mandal
 Dr. Goel asked the officials to take steps to prevent heavy rush while ensuring social distancing, face masks and hand sanitization. Representational Image. (PTI)

Karimnagar: State Chief electoral officer Dr. Shashank Goel on Saturday directed officials to strictly implement Covid guidelines ahead of the October 30 by-elections for the Huzurabad Assembly segment.

He inspected polling centres at ZPHS primary school in SC Colony, Ambala ZPHS school and Gudur primary school in Kamalapur mandal.

 

Dr. Goel asked the officials to take steps to prevent heavy rush while ensuring social distancing, face masks and hand sanitization.

District electoral officer R.V.Karnan, Hanamkonda district collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanmantu, Warangal police commissioner Tharun Joshi, Hanamkonda in-charge DRO O.Vasu and returning officer Ch. Ravinder Reddy accompanied Dr Goel.

...
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


