Andhra Pradesh gets highest rain of 200 mm in two days

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V.KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Oct 17, 2021, 7:04 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2021, 7:04 am IST
Despite the rainy weather in the state for the last four-and-a-half months, the rains have not been good in two districts
Vehicle users wade through the stagnated rainwater on the road opposite Visakhapatnam Railway Station following a heavy downpour due to depression over the Bay of Bengal on Saturday. (K. Murali Krishna/DC)
  Vehicle users wade through the stagnated rainwater on the road opposite Visakhapatnam Railway Station following a heavy downpour due to depression over the Bay of Bengal on Saturday. (K. Murali Krishna/DC)

Visakhapatnam: The state received more than 200 mm of rainfall at many places from Friday morning till Saturday evening due to the presence of a low pressure over the state. On Saturday alone, Gollaprolu in East Godavari received the state's highest rainfall of 114.25 mm, Mandasa in Srikakulam 87mm while Vizag city received a maximum of 36 mm of rainfall.

The low pressure, which was formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Dasara was slowly moving towards west Uttar Pradesh via the coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state.

 

Despite the rainy weather in the state for the last four-and-a-half months, the rains have not been good in two districts. Prakasam and Nellore registered `deficient' rainfall from June, while Chittoor received the state's highest rainfall, according to the  AP State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) of the state government.

Prakasam received 399.5 mm of rainfall against its normal of 516 mm from June 1 till October 16, while Nellore received 316.2 mm against 435.3 mm average during the period.

Chittoor received 737.2 mm against its average of 524.2 mm with a 40.6 per cent `excess’ rainfall. The state received normal rainfall this year of 674.4 mm against the average of 672.2 mm with a negligible deviation of 0.3 per cent. Visakhapatnam district received 876 mm of rainfall this year, Krishna district 817.7 mm rainfall against the average 804.9 mm.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, India Meteorological Department (IMD) director for AP state, S. Stella, said that Cyclone Gulab and the latest low pressure over the Bay of Bengal. apart from the southwest monsoon, had triggered normal rains.

