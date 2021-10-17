Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2021 Amid Chinese build-u ...
Amid Chinese build-up across LAC, IAF chief visits forward areas of Ladakh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 17, 2021, 12:51 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2021, 12:51 am IST
The IAF chief will visit forward locations in Ladakh where both India and China are involved in a military stand-off since May last year
 Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari. (Twitter)

New Delhi: With China developing airbases along LAC, new Air Force Chief V.R. Chaudhari on Saturday reached Ladakh to review operational preparedness to counter any aggression by the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).

The Air Chief Marshal will visit forward locations in Ladakh where both India and China are involved in a military stand-off since May last year. The Air Chief will meet Indian Air Force personnel and Special Forces deployed in the forward areas near the Line of Actual Control.

 

This will be his first visit to forward location after taking over the charge of IAF.

Earlier this month, during the annual Air Force chief's press conference, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari had said that Chinese aircraft are still present at three bases across the Eastern Ladakh even as talks are going on for disengagement between the two countries.

However, he had said that while China is developing its infrastructure, it will not impact the air operations. He had pointed out that the Chinese Air Force's capability to launch multi-mission from such high altitude airfields will remain a weak area. "We are fully prepared," Air Force Chief had asserted.

 

The Indian Air Force has also deployed its assets in Ladakh to prevent any misadventure by the Chinese.

During Air Force Day on October 8, 47 Squadron of MiG-29 Upgrade aircraft, 116 Helicopter Unit of Advanced Light Helicopter Mark IV (ALH Mk IV) Rudra and Air defence Surface to Air Missile (SAM) squadron "2255 Squadron Det Air Force" were given Chief of the Air Staff Unit Citations for quick mobilisation in Ladakh after the tensions with China heightened last year.

Tags: indian air force, line of actual control, air chief marshal chaudhari
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


