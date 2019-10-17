Vehicles carrying school children exempted from odd-even scheme

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said vehicles carrying school children and two wheelers will be exempted from the odd-even road rationing scheme. The scheme will be implemented in the national capital from November 4-15.

“The odd-even scheme will be implemented from 4th November to 15th November. Vehicles carrying school children will be exempt from the rule,” news agency ANI quoted Arvind Kejriwal as saying.

Kejriwal said that non-transport four-wheeled vehicles and vehicles from other states entering the national capital will come under the purview of the scheme.

