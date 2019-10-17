Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2019 TN GDP is 8 per cent ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TN GDP is 8 per cent over national average: EPS, OPS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 17, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 3:36 am IST
The party had won the majority in the Legislative Assembly seven times, making it the most successful political party in the State's history.
Chennai: As the AIADMK, founded by M. G. Ramachandran, steps into its 48th year, the ruling party took pride in claiming that its administration had steered Tamil Nadu on robust development track that led to its GDP to rise "several points over the national averate" to cross eight per cent now".

"Tamil Nadu's GDP has risen by more than 8 per cent over the national average and it is expected to touch 9 per cent soon," said a statement jointly issued by the AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam and Co-Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami here Wednesday on the eve of the AADMK's 49th anniversary.

 

"The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam launched by MGR has completed 47 years. Tamil Nadu has proved that it is the best State in upholding the law and order in the country under the AIADMK regime," they said.

Also, the AIADMK has transformed the State into an ideal destination for global investors, they said, adding that the recent India-China summit at Mamallapuram, has showcased to the world the party's administrative abilities and good governance. "We have been fulfilling our social commitment too and we will strive hard to further improve the lives of the people," they said.

The two leaders, who have been steering the party well after Jayalalithaa and consolidating the government, called upon the party members to work hard for the victory of the AIADMK candidates in the Nanguneri and Vikravandi assembly by-elections. In addition, the members should gear up for the local bodies elections expected soon and ensure the party registers a resounding win, they urged.

The AIADMK was founded by MGR on October 17, 1972, after breaking away from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Jayalalithaa had led the party from 1989 to December 5, 2016, serving as Chief Minister six times.

The party had won the majority in the Legislative Assembly seven times, making it the most successful political party in the State's history. And now for the 48th anniversary, the party leadership has elaborate plans to celebrate the event at the Chennai headquarters and also in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

Tags: o panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


