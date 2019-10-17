Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2019 Security hiked for K ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Security hiked for K Chandrasekhar Rao meet at Huzurnagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 17, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 1:12 am IST
It is reported that some student union leaders have already reached Huzurnagar and may try to raise the issue of the RTC stir at the meeting.
Hyderabad: Sensing possible trouble at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting at Huzurnagar on Thursday evening, held against the backdrop of the RTC staff strike, the police is putting in place elaborate security arrangements to ensure that the event goes off without any disruption.

The RTC Joint Action Committee and Opposition parties, including the CPI, CPM and Telangana Jana Samiti, held a meeting in the city and reviewed the situation in the wake of the High Court’s instruction to initiate talks with the government.

 

RTC JAC convener Ashwathama Reddy said that as there was no invitation from the state government or the RTC management, they have decided to intensify their stir. It was learnt that during the meeting, some leaders suggested that they go to Mr Rao’s public meeting and raise their demands in the presence of the people. It is reported that some student union leaders have already reached Huzurnagar and may try to raise the issue of the RTC stir at the meeting.

Keeping these developments in view, the police has decided to mobilise forces from the neighbouring districts of Suryapet, apart from the city, to tighten security and prevent trouble. The Suryapet district police administration has been asked to set up check posts on the main routes leading to Huzurnagar to identify protesters and prevent them from reaching the meeting spot.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


