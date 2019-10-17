Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2019 SC's verdict be ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC's verdict best solution on Ayodhya for both minority and majority: Singhvi

ANI
Published Oct 17, 2019, 8:37 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 8:37 am IST
Singhvi's remarks come hours after SC reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions in connection with Ayodhya land dispute case.
'I am a firm believer that the best solution to what is a very fractious issue in this country, the Ayodhya debate, both for minority and for the majority, is the Supreme Court's verdict,' said Singhvi. (Photo: File)
 'I am a firm believer that the best solution to what is a very fractious issue in this country, the Ayodhya debate, both for minority and for the majority, is the Supreme Court's verdict,' said Singhvi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday stated that the Supreme Court's verdict is the best solution to the Ayodhya debate for both minority and majority.

"I am a firm believer that the best solution to what is a very fractious issue in this country, the Ayodhya debate, both for minority and for the majority, is the Supreme Court's verdict," said Singhvi.

 

"The government may try its best but even if it does a good thing, it won't be acceptable and the same goes for the opposition as well. So, a court's verdict, either way, is an excellent idea," he added.

Singhvi's remarks come hours after the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions in connection with the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, reserved the judgement, after a marathon of 40 days of hearing in the case.

It is expected and very likely that the judgement would be pronounced by the top court between November 4-17, as the CJI is going to retire on November 17.

The four other judges, in the five-judge Constitution bench which heard the case, were - Justices Sharad Arvind Bobde, Ashok Bhushan, D Y Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazeer.

 

Tags: ayodhya dispute, supreme court, abhishek manu singhvi, ranjan gogoi
Location: India, Delhi


