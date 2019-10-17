Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2019 Rift widens in RJD, ...
Rift widens in RJD, faction feud peaks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Oct 17, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 3:41 am IST
Maheshwar Yadav said that the party leadership lacks experience and has lost its popularity among the masses.
Patna: The rift within the RJD widened on Wednesday with one of the factions hinting at quitting the party and floating a separate political front ahead of 2020 Assembly polls.

The development is likely to cause trouble for Tejashwi Yadav who has been trying to keep the party intact after his father and RJD chief Lalu Yadav was sent to jail in connection with fodder scam case.

 

Talking to this newspaper a senior RJD leader and five-time MLA from Gaighat, Maheshwar Yadav, said that the party leadership lacks experience and has lost its popularity among the masses.

He also claimed that a larger group in the party is in favour of floating a separate political front and support Nitish Kumar’s party JD(U).

“Due to the current leadership, we suffered a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. A maximum number of RJD leaders, almost 80 per cent want to contest Assembly polls in alliance with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). We will disclose our strategy after the by-election results,” RJD MLA Maheshwar Yadav said.

