Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2019 Rajnath Singh accuse ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajnath Singh accuses Congress of internationalising Kashmir issue

PTI
Published Oct 17, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
Addressing a poll rally ahead of Assembly elections on October 21, Singh said Kashmir is an internal matter.
The minister said a Congress leader recently met Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in London and held a discussion on the issue of alleged human rights violations in Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)
 The minister said a Congress leader recently met Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in London and held a discussion on the issue of alleged human rights violations in Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Bawani Khera: Launching an offensive against the Congress, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday accused it of internationalising the Kashmir issue.

Addressing a poll rally ahead of Assembly elections on October 21, Singh said Kashmir is an internal matter. The minister said a Congress leader recently met Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in London and held a discussion on the issue of alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.         

 

“I want to ask Congress leaders where human rights violations are taking place. Human rights violations were taking place when terrorist activities were occurring (in Kashmir). Why did not you speak at that time?” he asked the Congress.        

“I want a reply from the Congress. Kashmir is our internal matter. Will there be a discussion on it in other countries... Will you be discussing Kashmir matter in other countries?” Singh asked.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: haryana assembly elections 2019, bjp, congress, kashmir issue, rajnath singh
Location: India, Haryana


Latest From Nation

The parrots were produced in the court after an Uzbek national -- Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov -- was arrested by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle them out of the country. (Representational Image)

Read here: Why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

Justice Rajiv Shakdher of the court has directed Government Co-ed Sr Sec School in Bhatti Mines to grant admission to Sanjina Bai, Moona Kumari and Ravi Kumar in class IX in 2019-20. (Representational Image)

Delhi HC directs govt school to give admission to 3 Pak Hindu refugee siblings

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the government ‘is obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponents’ instead of finding solutions. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Govt obsessed with blaming opponent, can't solve bank crisis: Manmohan

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: FIle)

UP CM Adityanath to grace Deepotsav celebrations on Oct 26 in Ayodhya



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for £1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Read here: Why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

The parrots were produced in the court after an Uzbek national -- Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov -- was arrested by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle them out of the country. (Representational Image)
 

Made in India robots to serve food at this Bhubaneswar restaurant

Robo Chef, a first of its kind restaurant in the city has two robots that interact with customers and serve food. (Photo: ANI)
 

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Next-gen Isuzu D-Max pickup revealed

Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
 

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7T is a big phone, just like the OnePlus 7. It is slightly taller, thicker and heavier too at 190 grams.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vehicles carrying school children exempted from odd-even scheme

(Photo: File)

27 Chennai students arrested for intimidating witnesses during murder trial in court

The students were accused of attempting to intimidate the witnesses in a case pertaining to the murder of a brick kiln owner in Tiruvallur last year. (Representational Image)

Gangster arrested after exchange of fire in Dwarka

A total of 13 rounds were fired during which Prince Tewatia, the head of the infamous Tewatia Gang, sustained injuries on his legs. (Photo: FIle | Representational)

'Perception of NE should be changed to attract visitors': Tourism minister Imphal

'A collective effort is needed from all the stakeholders to explore ways to attract more tourists to the state,' the minister said. (Photo: Twitter | @prahladspatel)

'Feeling suffocated': Delhi residents complain as air quality plunges to very poor

Air quality index (AQI) in several areas of Delhi-NCR fell to the 'very poor' category today. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham