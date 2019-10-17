Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2019 'Perception of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Perception of NE should be changed to attract visitors': Tourism minister Imphal

PTI
Published Oct 17, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
The four-day festival aims at spreading awareness about conservation of endangered Shirui Lily.
'A collective effort is needed from all the stakeholders to explore ways to attract more tourists to the state,' the minister said. (Photo: Twitter | @prahladspatel)
 'A collective effort is needed from all the stakeholders to explore ways to attract more tourists to the state,' the minister said. (Photo: Twitter | @prahladspatel)

Imphal: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism and Culture, Prahlad Singh Patel, has said the wrong perception of the northeast needs to be changed to attract more tourists.

Inaugurating the third Shirui Lily festival at Ukhrul district in Manipur along with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Patel said despite being gifted with scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage, due to some wrong perceptions, the region is unable to attract tourists in large numbers.

 

"A collective effort is needed from all the stakeholders to explore ways to attract more tourists to the state," he said.

Patel said he has written to the Union HRD Minister whether it would be possible to make it compulsory for students of the central schools to visit the northeast at least once.

"One who has witnessed the region at a tender age would never forget it throughout his/her life," he said.

The four-day festival that began on Wednesday, aims at spreading awareness about the conservation of the endangered Shirui Lily and to promote Ukhrul as a tourist destination. Speaking on the occasion, Biren Singh said the law and order situation in the state has improved under the two-and- half years of BJP-led rule.

The chief minister said more such fests would be organised as there is an environment of peace in the state.

"Earlier, tourists used to fear to visit the hill areas of the state due to the poor law and order. However, that has changed," he said.

Lauding the hospitality of the Tangkhul community, Singh said more than 2,000 homestays have been booked by tourists for the festival.

Noting that all disputes can be settled through dialogue, the chief minister said Manipur belongs to its people and asserted that the state government would not allow anything that may hurt the interests or sentiments of any community living in the state.

The chief minister said the state government is urging the Centre to bring about a "topographical need-based budget" to ensure inclusive development of the state.

"The Centre has implemented the Hill Areas Development Programme (HADP) for states with hilly topography like Manipur. Tamenglong district in the state is among the 82 districts across the country where the scheme would be implemented in the first phase," he said.

As part of it, Tamenglong would get Rs 90 crore for implementation of developmental projects, Singh said.

Mentioning that around Rs 600 crore would be spent on improving road connectivity in Ukhrul district, the chief minister said around Rs 250 crore has been sanctioned for construction of roads between Kamjong and Tengnoupal districts.

He said TRIFED (Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has agreed to set up 75 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras in the state. Singh said the Ministry of DoNER has assured that all the hill districts of the state would be covered under it.

The chief minister said the state Cabinet has approved the 'Stand Up Manipur' scheme as part of which subsidy and soft loans would be provided to people from the SC, ST, OBC categories, women and minorities of the state for setting up businesses and urged them to avail the benefits.

Earlier, Patel unveiled the 'Strength of Unity' pillar at Shirui village and inaugurated a new building of the Forest Division Office at Ukhrul town.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: prahlad patel, ministry of tourism, shirui lily
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal


Latest From Nation

The minister said a Congress leader recently met Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in London and held a discussion on the issue of alleged human rights violations in Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath Singh accuses Congress of internationalising Kashmir issue

A Mumbai court on Thursday remanded in police custody till October 22 Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank's former director Surjit Singh Arora in connection with the multi-crore scam at the bank. (Photo: File)

PMC Bank scam: Ex-director sent in police custody till Oct 22

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said that he and five-time MP Kantilal Bhuria have reached an age where they should retire. (Photo: ANI)

Reached to an age where Kantilal Bhuria, I shall retire: Digvijaya Singh

(Photo: File)

Vehicles carrying school children exempted from odd-even scheme



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Made in India robots to serve food at this Bhubaneswar restaurant

Robo Chef, a first of its kind restaurant in the city has two robots that interact with customers and serve food. (Photo: ANI)
 

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Next-gen Isuzu D-Max pickup revealed

Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
 

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7T is a big phone, just like the OnePlus 7. It is slightly taller, thicker and heavier too at 190 grams.
 

All-women Marvel movie would be 'explosive, unstoppable': Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson.
 

Flipkart one ups against Amazon; to set up food retail unit in India

In line with the Government of India's FDI policy, which allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in food retail for food produced and manufactured in India, Flipkart is applying for appropriate licenses from the government, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Days after remarks against Uddhav Thackeray, ex-Shiv Sena MLA's house attacked

Former Shiv Sena MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav's wife and two sons were present inside the house at the time of the incident. (Photo: ANI)

JD(U)-BJP to fight Bihar polls together under Nitish Kumar's leadership: Shah

Shah's clarification came as a big relief for all those working behind the scenes to ensure the alliance remains intact. (Photo: File)

‘Sort of settlement,' says sources on report by Ayodhya mediation panel

Sources close to the mediation panel said the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirvani Akhada, Nirmohi Akhada, Ram Janmabhoomi Punruddhar Samiti and some other Hindu parties are in favour of settling the contentious land dispute. (Photo: File)

INX case: Delhi court issues production warrant against ex-FM, hearing today

The Enforcement Directorate had sought 14 days remand of Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI | File)

Bengaluru journalist commits suicide in jail, family cries foul

Victim identified as Ani Raj was the editor of Bengaluru based tabloid Voice of Yalahanka and was found dead inside the prison complex on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham