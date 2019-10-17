MP minister promises roads as smooth as Hema’s cheeks

Bhopal: A minister in Kamal Nath government on Wednesday stirred a political row when he quoted the famous one-liner delivered in the 1990s by former Bihar chief minister while promising to build good roads in MP as smooth as cheeks of Bollywood’s ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini.

State law minister P.C. Sharma while trying to blunt criticism of lack of maintenance of roads in Madhya Pradesh leading to potholes, took a vow before reporters here that his government would build quality roads as smooth as “cheeks of Hema Malini”.

“The roads in Bhopal appear like cheeks of Kailash Vijayvargiya (BJP national general secretary). We will give them a look of cheeks of Hema Malini,” the minister quipped.