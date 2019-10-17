Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2019 MP minister promises ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MP minister promises roads as smooth as Hema’s cheeks

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 17, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 1:31 am IST
P.C. Sharma took a vow before reporters here that his government would build quality roads as smooth as “cheeks of Hema Malini”.
MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath
 MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Bhopal: A minister in Kamal Nath government on Wednesday stirred a political  row when he quoted the famous one-liner delivered in the 1990s by former Bihar chief minister while promising to build good roads in MP as smooth as cheeks of Bollywood’s ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini.

State law minister P.C. Sharma while trying to blunt criticism of lack of maintenance of roads in Madhya Pradesh leading to potholes, took a vow before reporters here that his government would build quality roads as smooth as “cheeks of Hema Malini”.

 

“The roads in Bhopal appear like cheeks of Kailash Vijayvargiya (BJP national general secretary). We will give them a look of cheeks of Hema Malini,” the minister quipped.

...
Tags: kamal nath government


Latest From Nation

Establishing desalination plants to ensure soft water supply to the industrial parks, SIPCOT has been exploring possibilities of using recycled sewage water for industrial purposes.

SIPCOT mulls own water source for its units

O Panneerselvam

TN GDP is 8 per cent over national average: EPS, OPS

In the more recent past, two panels (One headed by TSR Subramanian, former Cabinet Secretary and the other by Kasturirangan, former ISRO chairman) came into being.

Higher education at a crossroads

Indian Army logo

Indian Army to digitise its records



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Next-gen Isuzu D-Max pickup revealed

Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
 

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7T is a big phone, just like the OnePlus 7. It is slightly taller, thicker and heavier too at 190 grams.
 

All-women Marvel movie would be 'explosive, unstoppable': Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson.
 

Flipkart one ups against Amazon; to set up food retail unit in India

In line with the Government of India's FDI policy, which allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in food retail for food produced and manufactured in India, Flipkart is applying for appropriate licenses from the government, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a statement.
 

‘Never give up’: First visually challenged woman assumes charge as IAS officer

Pranjal Patil, the country’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer, as she assumed charge as the Sub Collector of Thiruvananthapuram here on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian Army to digitise its records

Indian Army logo

Rift widens in RJD, faction feud peaks

Maheshwar Yadav

Probe ordered into death of detention centre inmate

Assam government logo

Rains trigger landslips in Nilgiris

Boulders on the Ooty-Kundah road near Kundah Palam slopes as heavy rains triggered landslip there on Tuesday evening. (Photo: DC)

At home, but away from Kolkata for Durga puja

Devotees worshipping the goddess Durga on Ashtami at the Bengal Association in T Nagar. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham