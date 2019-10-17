Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2019 Modi tells Oppn: Doo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi tells Oppn: Doob Maro

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 17, 2019, 1:24 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 1:24 am IST
The PM also predicted that the Congress and NCP would win 10 seats each in the Vidhan Sabha polls.
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his tirade against the Opposition parties saying that those who are questioning the relevance of Article 370 to Maharashtra should be ashamed of themselves.

Addressing an election rally in Akola on Wednesday, Modi said, “How can they say that Article 370 has nothing to do with Maharashtra? They should be ashamed of such thoughts. Don’t they have any shame? Doob maro (drown them). The people of Jammu and Kashmir belong to India only and the entire country is with them.

“In this land of Shivaji Maharaj, questions are being asked for political gains about the relevance of Article 370 in the state polls. However, there isn’t a single district in the state whose soldiers have not sacrificed their lives for peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Then, how can they say that Article 370 has nothing to do with Maharashtra,” Modi questioned. He said that they are proud of the children of Maharashtra who sacrificed everything for Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi slammed the Congress and NCP chief Sharad Pawar for accusing the ruling dispensation of “diverting attention from its failures by harping on the abrogation of Article 370”. Pawar had said, “If you question them about farmers’ suicides, unemployment, closure of industries, the BJP responds with Article 370.”

Tags: prime minister narendra modi


