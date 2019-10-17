Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2019 Late night meet rais ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Late night meet raises hope of RTC stir ending

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Oct 17, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Strikers, govt stay firm; pressure grows for resolution.
Throughout the day, there was no movement in response to the High Court’s call to the government and the RTC workers to end the strike.
 Throughout the day, there was no movement in response to the High Court’s call to the government and the RTC workers to end the strike.

Hyderabad: The RTC staff strike entered the 13th day on Thursday, but there was a sliver of hope late on Wednesday night that the issue could move towards resolution. It was not to be, but the door has not been shut.

Throughout the day, there was no movement in response to the High Court’s call to the government and the RTC workers to end the strike. The RTC Joint Action Committee said that it was waiting for an invitation from the government. Nothing was forthcoming till the evening.

 

Then came the news that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was holding a review meeting, and the expectation

was that he would constitute a committee of three ministers to resolve the strike.

There was a certain basis for the expectation. Mr Rao is scheduled to address a meeting at Huzurnagar on Thursday evening for the October 21 byelection and it was expected that he would go with an announcement in hand.

Besides, the High Court has asked for a report from the government on October 18 regarding the strike.

Past 10.30 pm came the official word that the meeting was about panchayat raj affairs.

Sources close to the Chief Minister’s Office, however, said the meeting was held to discuss the RTC strike, but Mr Rao deferred to certain views expressed by officials.

Mr Rao is said to have asked the officials to come for discussions on Thursday.

Sources said the government had asked three senior IPS officers — Dr R.S. Praveen Kumar of the residential schools society, civil supplies commissioner Akun Sabharwal and inspector-general Stephen Ravindra — to be available in the city. They had been shortlisted to be appointed as vice-chairman and MD.

Earlier in the day, RTC JAC convener Ashwatha-ma Reddy declared that the workers would continue their strike as there was no invitation from the government for negotiations.

On the other side, transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and officials held a video conference, and instructed the

RTC and transport department authorities to resume all services from October 19.

About the meeting, the Chief Minister’s Office in a late night statement said that Mr Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Mr Gatika Ajay Kumar, a mandal praja parishad president from Warangal, and other members of the Panchayat Raj tribunal, met Mr Rao at Pragati Bhavan and
discussed the successful completion of the 30 days action plan for villages.

...
Tags: rtc staff
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Hyderabad: 10 protesters tonsure heads
Workers want stir to end before Diwali

Latest From Nation

Establishing desalination plants to ensure soft water supply to the industrial parks, SIPCOT has been exploring possibilities of using recycled sewage water for industrial purposes.

SIPCOT mulls own water source for its units

O Panneerselvam

TN GDP is 8 per cent over national average: EPS, OPS

In the more recent past, two panels (One headed by TSR Subramanian, former Cabinet Secretary and the other by Kasturirangan, former ISRO chairman) came into being.

Higher education at a crossroads

Indian Army logo

Indian Army to digitise its records



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Next-gen Isuzu D-Max pickup revealed

Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
 

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7T is a big phone, just like the OnePlus 7. It is slightly taller, thicker and heavier too at 190 grams.
 

All-women Marvel movie would be 'explosive, unstoppable': Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson.
 

Flipkart one ups against Amazon; to set up food retail unit in India

In line with the Government of India's FDI policy, which allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in food retail for food produced and manufactured in India, Flipkart is applying for appropriate licenses from the government, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a statement.
 

‘Never give up’: First visually challenged woman assumes charge as IAS officer

Pranjal Patil, the country’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer, as she assumed charge as the Sub Collector of Thiruvananthapuram here on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Apple buyer from Punjab killed in J&K

The sources said that the duo belonging to Ferozpur district of Punjab were targeted by suspected militants while apple boxes bought by them were being loaded in a truck in the village.

Kalki Bhagwan ashrams across South raided by I-T

The I-T teams have been questioning the CEO of the ashram, Lokesh Dasaji, at Battalavallam in Varadayyapalem mandal. It was learnt that the teams seized the mobile phones of all those working inside.

Hyderabad: Schools send kids homework online

For the primary section, from Classes III to V, there is an assignment sent for every day. The students are to submit the assignment, based on which marks will be allotted when the schools re-open. (Representational Image)

'Produce orders related to shutdown in Kashmir' SC asks Centre

Restrictions were imposed on public movement and communications in Jammu and Kashmir on August 4, a day before the Centre revoked the state’s special status under Article 370. (Photo: PTI)

Sunni Waqf Board may drop claim to disputed land in Ayodhya: Sources

There is a possibility that the Supreme Court's verdict, likely next month, will reflect the points in the mediation report. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham