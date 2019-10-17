Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2019 History will take no ...
Nation, Current Affairs

History will take note of those who mocked scrapping of Article 370: PM

PTI
Published Oct 17, 2019, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 2:44 pm IST
Modi expressed confidence that BJP will break all victory records in the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections.
Addressing an election rally at Parli in Maharashtra's Beed district, he said the next week's state Assembly polls were a battle between BJP's
 Addressing an election rally at Parli in Maharashtra's Beed district, he said the next week's state Assembly polls were a battle between BJP's "karyashakti" (power of development) and opposition's "swarth shakti" (selfishness). (Photo: ANI)

Beed: In a blistering attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said history will have a mention of those who ridiculed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and that Maharashtra now has an opportunity to punish them.

He also expressed confidence that the BJP-led alliance will break all victory records in the October 21 state polls. Addressing an election rally at Parli in Maharashtra's Beed district, he said the state polls are a battle between BJP's "karyashakti" (power of development) and opposition's "swarthshakti" (selfishness).

 

"I trust you and your patriotism that you will teach a resounding lesson to those who speak against interests of the country. History will take note of every person who ridiculed the abrogation of Article 370," Modi said, alleging that the Congress leaders provided "oxygen" to anti-India elements.

He said some Congress leaders said if Kashmir had Hindu population, this decision would not have been taken. "When it comes to national integrity...you think of Hindu and Muslim. Does this suit you?" he asked. Continuing his tirade against the opposition party, he said, "Some Congress leaders said Article 370 abrogation is like murdering someone, India-Pakistan issue is not internal matter, abrogating Article 370 will lead to disaster in the country, Kashmir has been lost...the list is so long that I will have to stay here till October 21 to spell it out." Modi said the country is looking at an opportunity to punish the Congress.

"The opportunity is knocking at Maharashtra's doors. I have trust in your patriotism that you will teach a lesson those who speak against the national interest," he said. He also said that the process of jailing those who "looted" public money has begun. Noting that "lotus" (BJP's poll symbol) has always bloomed in Beed district, Modi said the next week's poll results will "break all victory records".

"The Congress and NCP leaders must be gasping for breath seeing the huge response to BJP's rallies," he said. Modi said Beed gave him friends like late BJP leaders Gopinath Munde and Pramod Mahajan. "These two are no longer around. But, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Pankaja Munde (minister and daughter of Gopinath Munde) are working to fulfil their dreams," he said.

The BJP cadre is hard-working and winning hearts of the people, he said. "While the Congress and NCP are fighting against each other, which is why many young leaders are quitting these parties, and the seniors are tired and dejected. Now the seniors are openly saying they are tired," he said. "Can tired people serve you? What is the need of such people? This poll is a battle of BJP's 'karyashakti' versus 'swarthshakti' of the Congress and NCP," he said.

Notably, senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde last week said his party and the NCP have become "tired". Modi also highlighted the 'Jalyukt Shivar' water conservation scheme and the proposed Marathwada water grid, to provide relief to people the perennially parched region, as achievements of the Fadnavis-led state government. He also that said Rs 2,000 crore was already deposited in farmers' accounts (as part of welfare scheme). BJP minister Pankaja Munde is pitted against her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde in Parli Assembly seat.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, narendra modi, kashmir issue, article 370
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

The parrots were produced in the court after an Uzbek national -- Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov -- was arrested by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle them out of the country. (Representational Image)

Read here: Why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

Justice Rajiv Shakdher of the court has directed Government Co-ed Sr Sec School in Bhatti Mines to grant admission to Sanjina Bai, Moona Kumari and Ravi Kumar in class IX in 2019-20. (Representational Image)

Delhi HC directs govt school to give admission to 3 Pak Hindu refugee siblings

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the government ‘is obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponents’ instead of finding solutions. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Govt obsessed with blaming opponent, can't solve bank crisis: Manmohan

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: FIle)

UP CM Adityanath to grace Deepotsav celebrations on Oct 26 in Ayodhya



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for £1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Read here: Why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

The parrots were produced in the court after an Uzbek national -- Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov -- was arrested by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle them out of the country. (Representational Image)
 

Made in India robots to serve food at this Bhubaneswar restaurant

Robo Chef, a first of its kind restaurant in the city has two robots that interact with customers and serve food. (Photo: ANI)
 

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Next-gen Isuzu D-Max pickup revealed

Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
 

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7T is a big phone, just like the OnePlus 7. It is slightly taller, thicker and heavier too at 190 grams.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi HC directs govt school to give admission to 3 Pak Hindu refugee siblings

Justice Rajiv Shakdher of the court has directed Government Co-ed Sr Sec School in Bhatti Mines to grant admission to Sanjina Bai, Moona Kumari and Ravi Kumar in class IX in 2019-20. (Representational Image)

Govt obsessed with blaming opponent, can't solve bank crisis: Manmohan

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the government ‘is obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponents’ instead of finding solutions. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Maharshtra: Delegation of 15 depositors of PMC Bank to meet Manmohan Singh

According to the police, PMC bank officials gave loans to HDIL between 2008 and 2019 despite no repayment of the previous loans. (Photo: File)

Delhi court sends ex-Fortis promoters Malvinder, Shivinder to 14-day judicial custody

Metropolitan Magistrate Nishant Garg also sent three others, Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena to judicial custody till October 31. (Photo: File)

After J&K Legislative Council's abolition, staff will report to Administration Dept.

The Central government had in August earlier this year abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into two Union Territories (UTs). (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham