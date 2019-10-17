Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2019 Govt obsessed with b ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt obsessed with blaming opponent, can't solve bank crisis: Manmohan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 17, 2019, 2:41 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 2:58 pm IST
The statement came as a response to Sitharaman’s remark blaming Singh and Raghuram Rajan for the bank crisis.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the government ‘is obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponents’ instead of finding solutions. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the government ‘is obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponents’ instead of finding solutions. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the government ‘is obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponents’ instead of finding solutions. The statement came as a response to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remark blaming Singh and Raghuram Rajan for the bank crisis.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Singh said: "I have just seen the statements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. I won't like to comment on that statement, but before one can fix the economy, one needs a correct diagnosis of its ailments and their causes. The government is obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponent, thus it is unable to find a solution that will ensure revival of the economy."

 

On Tuesday, Nirmala Sitharaman said she held the Manmohan Singh-Raghuram Rajan combination responsible for subjecting public sector banks (PSBs) to their "worst phase".

Speaking on PMC Bank scam, Singh made an appeal to PM Modi to resolve grievances of 16 lakh people affected.

“It’s very unfortunate what has happened in the case of this bank. I appeal to the Maharashtra CM, the PM and the finance minister to look into the matter and resolve the grievances of the affected 16 lakh people,” said the former PM.

“I expect the government of India, RBI and the Maharashtra government to put their head together and provide a credible, pragmatic and effective solution to this case where the depositors are trying for justice,” he added.

Manmohan Singh said that Maharashtra witnessed one of the highest factory shutdowns in past five years due to the "economic slowdown" in the country.

"Mumbai accounts for nearly one-third of India's direct tax collection. It is a true cosmopolitan hub and so to the Hindi and Marathi film industries. It is India's city of dreams. Sadly, the present slowdown and the government's apathy and incapability are affecting the future and aspirations of millions of our people," Singh said while addressing media in Mumbai.

"The much advertised double engine model of governance on which BJP seeks votes has utterly failed. Mumbai and Maharashtra have had to face some of the worst effects of grave economic slowdown. Manufacturing growth rate of Maharashtra has been declining for four consecutive years. Maharashtra has witnessed one of the highest factory shutdowns in the past five years," he added.

Assembly elections are slated to be held in Maharashtra on October 21, while counting of votes will take place on October 21.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: manmohan singh, nirmala sitharaman, public sector bank, raghuram rajan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The parrots were produced in the court after an Uzbek national -- Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov -- was arrested by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle them out of the country. (Representational Image)

Read here: Why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

Justice Rajiv Shakdher of the court has directed Government Co-ed Sr Sec School in Bhatti Mines to grant admission to Sanjina Bai, Moona Kumari and Ravi Kumar in class IX in 2019-20. (Representational Image)

Delhi HC directs govt school to give admission to 3 Pak Hindu refugee siblings

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: FIle)

UP CM Adityanath to grace Deepotsav celebrations on Oct 26 in Ayodhya

Gaya SSP Rajeeev MIshra speaking to reporters. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar: Man arrested for extortion in name of Naxal organisations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for £1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Read here: Why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

The parrots were produced in the court after an Uzbek national -- Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov -- was arrested by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle them out of the country. (Representational Image)
 

Made in India robots to serve food at this Bhubaneswar restaurant

Robo Chef, a first of its kind restaurant in the city has two robots that interact with customers and serve food. (Photo: ANI)
 

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Next-gen Isuzu D-Max pickup revealed

Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
 

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7T is a big phone, just like the OnePlus 7. It is slightly taller, thicker and heavier too at 190 grams.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi HC directs govt school to give admission to 3 Pak Hindu refugee siblings

Justice Rajiv Shakdher of the court has directed Government Co-ed Sr Sec School in Bhatti Mines to grant admission to Sanjina Bai, Moona Kumari and Ravi Kumar in class IX in 2019-20. (Representational Image)

Maharshtra: Delegation of 15 depositors of PMC Bank to meet Manmohan Singh

According to the police, PMC bank officials gave loans to HDIL between 2008 and 2019 despite no repayment of the previous loans. (Photo: File)

Delhi court sends ex-Fortis promoters Malvinder, Shivinder to 14-day judicial custody

Metropolitan Magistrate Nishant Garg also sent three others, Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena to judicial custody till October 31. (Photo: File)

After J&K Legislative Council's abolition, staff will report to Administration Dept.

The Central government had in August earlier this year abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into two Union Territories (UTs). (Photo: ANI)

UP POCSO court sets record, convicts rapist in 10 days

Vijay Pal, Special judge (Protection of Children from Sexual offences act,) convicted 30-year-old accused Ram Milan Lodhi and delivered verdict in a span of 10 days. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham