'Feeling suffocated': Delhi residents complain as air quality plunges to very poor

ANI
Published Oct 17, 2019, 12:32 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 12:32 pm IST
An increase in air pollution in the national capital has resulted in a spike in respiratory problems, cough and eye irritation among adults.
 Air quality index (AQI) in several areas of Delhi-NCR fell to the 'very poor' category today. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Dust and smog continued to blanket Delhi and its nearby regions on Thursday, as air quality index (AQI) in several areas fell to the 'very poor' category.

In its advisory, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) have advised people of the sensitive category to avoid morning walks and any other outdoor activities.

 

An increase in the menace of air pollution in the national capital has resulted in a spike in respiratory problems, cough and eye irritation among adults.

"The pollution has increased in the past three days. I am feeling very suffocated. There is so much haze everywhere. I will soon start wearing an anti-pollution mask during morning walks. The government must do something to combat the air pollution in the capital," said Ravinder Kumar, a local while speaking to ANI.

Another local named Ram Kumar Sharma also narrated his ordeal and said that he is feeling breathless and suffocated due to the dust pollutants in the air.

"Even in the morning also, the air is not clean. In winter also, the situation will become worse. There is a dire need to take requisite measures."

The overall AQI in Delhi was 312 at around 8:30 on Thursday morning.

The AQI between 0 to 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 falls under the category of 'satisfactory', 101-200 is marked as 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 500 and beyond is considered 'severe'.

Overcast skies prevailed in the city with the minimum and the maximum temperature hovering at 20 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius respectively.

 

...
