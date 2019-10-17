Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2019 Delhi HC reserves or ...
Delhi HC reserves order on D K Shivakumar's bail plea

ANI
Published Oct 17, 2019, 8:13 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 8:13 pm IST
Shivakumar was arrested in September and is currently lodged in judicial custody in the Tihar jail.
The alleged money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions running into crores. (Photo: File)
 The alleged money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions running into crores. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its order on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in an alleged money laundering case.

Shivakumar was arrested in September and is currently lodged in judicial custody in the Tihar jail.

 

He had moved the High Court after a trial court rejected his bail application asserting that he was not entitled to avail it at that stage of the investigation.

The alleged money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions running into crores.

 

...
