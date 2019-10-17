Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2019 Delhi court extends ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi court extends Chidambaram's judicial custody in INX Media case filed by CBI

PTI
Published Oct 17, 2019, 4:59 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 4:59 pm IST
Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended Chidambaram's custody in the corruption case.
The hearing in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate is underway and it has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.
 The hearing in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate is underway and it has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader. (Photo: File | PTI)

 New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday extended the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case lodged by CBI.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended Chidambaram's custody in the corruption case filed by the CBI.

 

The hearing in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate is underway and it has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.

The court had on Wednesday issued production warrant against him in the ED.

 

