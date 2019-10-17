Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2019 Days after remarks a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Days after remarks against Uddhav Thackeray, ex-Shiv Sena MLA's house attacked

PTI
Published Oct 17, 2019, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 12:18 pm IST
A car and window panes of Jadhav's home were damaged in the attack that took place around 1.30 am, a police official said.
Former Shiv Sena MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav's wife and two sons were present inside the house at the time of the incident. (Photo: ANI)
 Former Shiv Sena MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav's wife and two sons were present inside the house at the time of the incident. (Photo: ANI)

Aurangabad: Former Shiv Sena MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav's residence in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district was vandalised by unidentified persons in the early hours of Thursday after he allegedly made demeaning remarks against Uddhav Thackeray at an election rally, police said.

A car and window panes of Jadhav's home were damaged in the attack that took place around 1.30 am, a police official said.

 

His wife and two sons were present inside the house at the time of the incident.

Jadhav, who is contesting the October 21 state polls as an Independent from Kannad in Aurangabad, at a rally here on Wednesday allegedly made some objectionable comments against Thackeray over the induction of former Congress minister Abdul Sattar into the Sena, the police official said.

Sattar is the Shiv Sena's nominee from Sillod Assembly constituency in the district.

After a purported video of Jadhav's comments went viral on social media, some angry Shiv Sena workers went to CIDCO police station on Wednesday evening and demanded registration of a case against him.

Around 1.30 am on Thursday, some unidentified persons attacked his residence with stones, damaging a car and window panes, the official said, quoting the complaint filed by the Jadhav's wife.

"The people who attacked our house were shouting slogans like 'Jai Bhawani, Jai Shivaji'," the complainant, Sanjana Jadhav, told reporters on Thursday. Security has been stepped up at Jadhav's residence and police personnel have also been deployed at his another house in the district, the police official said.

Jadhav last year resigned from the Sena after being miffed with the party leadership over the issue of reservations for the Marathas, Dhangars and Muslims. He later floated his own outfit - Shiv Swarajya Bahujan Paksh.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's district president and MLC Ambadas Danve said that the party workers were angry with Jadhav over his "disgraceful" remarks against Thackeray.

"We will teach him a lesson, but after the elections," he said. "We are unaware of who attacked his residence. We will not take any action against him right now as he might get sympathy of voters. Hence, we will wait for the polls to conclude," Danve said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: shiv sena, mumbai crime, mumbai police, harshwardhan jadhav, uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

The minister said a Congress leader recently met Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in London and held a discussion on the issue of alleged human rights violations in Kashmir. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath Singh accuses Congress of internationalising Kashmir issue

A Mumbai court on Thursday remanded in police custody till October 22 Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank's former director Surjit Singh Arora in connection with the multi-crore scam at the bank. (Photo: File)

PMC Bank scam: Ex-director sent in police custody till Oct 22

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said that he and five-time MP Kantilal Bhuria have reached an age where they should retire. (Photo: ANI)

Reached to an age where Kantilal Bhuria, I shall retire: Digvijaya Singh

(Photo: File)

Vehicles carrying school children exempted from odd-even scheme



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Made in India robots to serve food at this Bhubaneswar restaurant

Robo Chef, a first of its kind restaurant in the city has two robots that interact with customers and serve food. (Photo: ANI)
 

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Next-gen Isuzu D-Max pickup revealed

Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
 

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7T is a big phone, just like the OnePlus 7. It is slightly taller, thicker and heavier too at 190 grams.
 

All-women Marvel movie would be 'explosive, unstoppable': Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson.
 

Flipkart one ups against Amazon; to set up food retail unit in India

In line with the Government of India's FDI policy, which allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in food retail for food produced and manufactured in India, Flipkart is applying for appropriate licenses from the government, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

JD(U)-BJP to fight Bihar polls together under Nitish Kumar's leadership: Shah

Shah's clarification came as a big relief for all those working behind the scenes to ensure the alliance remains intact. (Photo: File)

‘Sort of settlement,' says sources on report by Ayodhya mediation panel

Sources close to the mediation panel said the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirvani Akhada, Nirmohi Akhada, Ram Janmabhoomi Punruddhar Samiti and some other Hindu parties are in favour of settling the contentious land dispute. (Photo: File)

INX case: Delhi court issues production warrant against ex-FM, hearing today

The Enforcement Directorate had sought 14 days remand of Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI | File)

Bengaluru journalist commits suicide in jail, family cries foul

Victim identified as Ani Raj was the editor of Bengaluru based tabloid Voice of Yalahanka and was found dead inside the prison complex on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

‘Vituperative mudslingling’: Tharoor slams Pakistan for raising Kashmir issue at IPU

He said that Pakistan had raised an issue internal to India and extraneous to their discussions for narrow political gains. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham