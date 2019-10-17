Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2019 BSF Soldier killed i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BSF Soldier killed in firing by Bangladesh soldiers at West Bengal border

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 17, 2019, 8:15 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 8:15 pm IST
Relations between the two nations have been cordial and it is endeavored that situation does not deteriorate.
Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh died after he received bullet injuries on his head. (Photo: Representational image)
 Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh died after he received bullet injuries on his head. (Photo: Representational image)

Kolkata: In a major provocative incident, Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday opened fire on a Border Security Force (BSF) party, killing one constable and injuring another when the party was trying to trace an Indian fisherman along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh died after he received bullet injuries on his head. Another constable-cum-boatman received bullet injuries on his right hand.

 

"Both the injured BSF personnel were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh succumbed to injuries. He was declared brought dead. The injured constable has been taken to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital Behrampore," the BSF said.

According to the BSF, three Indian fishermen had gone for fishing in River Padma in the border area on Thursday morning.

"Two fishermen returned and approached the BSF post at Kakmarichar and said that the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) apprehended them all. They, however, released two of them in order to call BSF post-commander for a flag meeting," BSF said.

"Around 10:30 am, the Post Commander along with five troopers in the BSF boat, approached the BGB patrol in the water channel of River Padma near the boundary. During the flag meeting, the BGB patrol did not release the Indian fisherman and also tried to cordon (gherao) the BSF troops," BSF added.

Sensing the situation worsening, the BSF party immediately returned following which the BGB troops opened fire on them. No such incident has happened in the last two decades.

The BGB authorities have been contacted. Senior officials are on the spot.

...
Tags: bsf, murshidabad
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

The alleged money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions running into crores. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC reserves order on D K Shivakumar's bail plea

(left) Lawyer of Sunni Waqf Board Syed Shahid Rizvi and advocate Karunesh Shukla, who represented Mahant Dharam Da (right) (Photo: ANI)

Sunni Waqf board counsel favours settlement of Ayodha dispute

Voting to the 288-member state assembly will take place on October 21 in a single phase. Counting of votes will take place on October 24. (Photo: ANI)

Asaduddin Owaisi calls BJP a 'drama company', attacks party over jobs, UAPA Act

Photo: Representational image

After Pakistan ATC mix up, Pak F-16 jets intercepted Spicejet flight last month



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for £1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Read here: Why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

The parrots were produced in the court after an Uzbek national -- Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov -- was arrested by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle them out of the country. (Representational Image)
 

Made in India robots to serve food at this Bhubaneswar restaurant

Robo Chef, a first of its kind restaurant in the city has two robots that interact with customers and serve food. (Photo: ANI)
 

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Next-gen Isuzu D-Max pickup revealed

Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
 

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7T is a big phone, just like the OnePlus 7. It is slightly taller, thicker and heavier too at 190 grams.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi HC reserves order on D K Shivakumar's bail plea

The alleged money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions running into crores. (Photo: File)

Sunni Waqf board counsel favours settlement of Ayodha dispute

(left) Lawyer of Sunni Waqf Board Syed Shahid Rizvi and advocate Karunesh Shukla, who represented Mahant Dharam Da (right) (Photo: ANI)

Asaduddin Owaisi calls BJP a 'drama company', attacks party over jobs, UAPA Act

Voting to the 288-member state assembly will take place on October 21 in a single phase. Counting of votes will take place on October 24. (Photo: ANI)

After Pakistan ATC mix up, Pak F-16 jets intercepted Spicejet flight last month

Photo: Representational image

HC sets aside stay on Mahua Moitra's defamation complaint proceedings

In her defamation complaint Moitra had said that her June 25 speech was inspired by a holocaust poster in a United States museum, containing 14 signs of early fascism and that she had 'clearly attributed' the source as she stated that the signs were taken from the said poster. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham