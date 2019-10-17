Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2019 Bengaluru journalist ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru journalist commits suicide in jail, family cries foul

ANI
Published Oct 17, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 9:12 am IST
According to police, Raj had killed himself by hanging from a bell in Shiva temple inside the jail complex.
Victim identified as Ani Raj was the editor of Bengaluru based tabloid Voice of Yalahanka and was found dead inside the prison complex on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)
Bengaluru: Editor of a Bengaluru based tabloid has allegedly committed suicide in Central Prison, where he was lodged after being sent to judicial custody in a rape allegation.

Victim identified as Ani Raj was the editor of Bengaluru based tabloid Voice of Yalahanka and was found dead inside the prison complex on Tuesday.

 

According to Deputy Police Commissioner South West Bengaluru, Raj had killed himself by hanging from a bell in Shiva temple inside the jail complex.

However, family members have alleged of foul play claiming that they have met him hours before the incident and the victim was not in a state to commit suicide.

Family members demanded investigation in the incident alleging it to be a case of murder.

More details are awaited.

 

...
