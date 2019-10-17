Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2019 Asaduddin Owaisi cal ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Asaduddin Owaisi calls BJP a 'drama company', attacks party over jobs, UAPA Act

ANI
Published Oct 17, 2019, 8:04 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 8:04 pm IST
The AIMIM, along with other parties, like Congress, BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP are in the fray in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.
Voting to the 288-member state assembly will take place on October 21 in a single phase. Counting of votes will take place on October 24. (Photo: ANI)
 Voting to the 288-member state assembly will take place on October 21 in a single phase. Counting of votes will take place on October 24. (Photo: ANI)

Buldhana: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday attacked the BJP over jobs and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and termed the party as a "successful drama company".

"When we asked the BJP how many jobs you gave, Maharashtra Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) said we will give one crore jobs if we form the government. Kya aakhri paanch saalo se mehendi laagake baithe the kya? (Had you applied henna on your hands in the last five years?) Who stopped you from giving jobs. You were supposed to give, but you didn't," he said at a rally here.

 

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Owaisi said, "Modi had said that 'make me a 'chowkidar' (watchman), I will give two crore jobs every year.' But even 15 lakh jobs were not created. You tell me, whom do we trust."

Continuing his tirade against the BJP, Owaisi asserted that the party is "successful" as the Congress has "weakened" and it did not have a "fighting spirit" anymore.

"This drama company (BJP) is successful because Congress has weakened. It is on the verge of being finished. It does not have fighting spirit anymore. Where was it when the law (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) by Indira Gandhi was made dirtier and stricter by the Modi government?"

Owaisi said a person's life will be "destroyed" as he will be declared a terrorist and accused the Congress of supporting the BJP in this regard.

"In the name of terrorism, a list will be brought out now. Someone's name will be written on it and he will be declared a terrorist. His life will be destroyed and he will not be able to approach the court. The court will declare him a terrorist. Such a law has been brought and Congress supported them," he added.

The AIMIM, along with other parties, like Congress, BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP are in the fray in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Voting to the 288-member state assembly will take place on October 21 in a single phase. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: asaduddin owaisi, unlawful activities prevention act (uapa), narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)

P Chidambaram, in Enforcement Directorate custody, leaves Tihar Jail

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

Will make J&K 'developed state' in 5-7 years: Rajnath Singh

Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh died after he received bullet injuries on his head. (Photo: Representational image)

BSF Soldier killed in firing by Bangladesh soldiers at WB border

The alleged money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions running into crores. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC reserves order on D K Shivakumar's bail plea



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for £1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Read here: Why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

The parrots were produced in the court after an Uzbek national -- Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov -- was arrested by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle them out of the country. (Representational Image)
 

Made in India robots to serve food at this Bhubaneswar restaurant

Robo Chef, a first of its kind restaurant in the city has two robots that interact with customers and serve food. (Photo: ANI)
 

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Next-gen Isuzu D-Max pickup revealed

Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
 

OnePlus 7T review: The perfect lovechild of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7T is a big phone, just like the OnePlus 7. It is slightly taller, thicker and heavier too at 190 grams.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After Pakistan ATC mix up, Pak F-16 jets intercepted Spicejet flight last month

Photo: Representational image

HC sets aside stay on Mahua Moitra's defamation complaint proceedings

In her defamation complaint Moitra had said that her June 25 speech was inspired by a holocaust poster in a United States museum, containing 14 signs of early fascism and that she had 'clearly attributed' the source as she stated that the signs were taken from the said poster. (Photo: File)

Former PDP leader, several others join BJP in Jammu

Anand accompanied by Sanjay Kumar, Himanshu, Ravi Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Ajay Kumar and John Sotra joined the BJP's Scheduled Caste wing in presence of its state president Jagdish Bhagat and state spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan. (Photo: File | Representational)

'Shivaji Maharaj's family with us': PM stresses NDA govt's nationalist policies

Hitting out at the Congress-NCP, Modi said the two parties opposed decisions taken in the interest of national security and national integration. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi court extends Chidambaram's judicial custody in INX Media case filed by CBI

The hearing in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate is underway and it has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham