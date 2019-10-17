Nation Current Affairs 17 Oct 2019 After J&K Legisl ...
After J&K Legislative Council's abolition, staff will report to Administration Dept.

ANI
Published Oct 17, 2019, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2019, 1:54 pm IST
The administration has ordered that the vehicles purchased for Legislative Council are transferred to Director State Motor Garages.
The Central government had in August earlier this year abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into two Union Territories (UTs). (Photo: ANI)
 The Central government had in August earlier this year abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into two Union Territories (UTs). (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered that consequent to the abolition of the state Legislative Council in terms of Section 57 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, all the staff shall report to the General Administration Department by October 22.

The administration has ordered that the vehicles purchased for Legislative Council from time to time are transferred to Director State Motor Garages.

 

Also, the Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council shall handover building of Legislative Council along with furniture and electronic gadgets to the Director Estates.

Further, the Secretary shall transfer all records pertaining to the Council Secretariat including related legislative business to the Department of Law, Justice Parliamentary Affairs for record.

The Central government had in August earlier this year abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into two Union Territories (UTs).

