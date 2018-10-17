Tough action against law-breakers at Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday ruled out a review petition against the Sabarimala verdict and warned of tough action against those taking law in their hands.

Mr Vijayan reiterated that the government will implement the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine. The government had made it clear before the court that whatever may be the verdict, it would implement it.

The government had stated in the affidavit that a commission comprising spiritual leaders, religious scholars and experts will seek the opinion of the devotees and other stakeholders on the issue. The state government’s stand is that both men and women have equal rights and that there should not be any gender discrimination. What all rights men have, women too have the same, he said.

The government had also made it clear before the court that it did not intend to frame any legislation. The Supreme Court verdict will be implemented. Even earlier, the state government had enforced the High Court verdict that prohibited the entry of women between the age group of 5 and 50. The order came in 1991 and since then several governments had come to power, including those of the LDF. They all continued to implement the verdict.

The people who visit Sabarimala as part of their belief go there and pray peacefully and come back. The government intends to provide all facilities for devotees for peaceful prayers. None should attempt to create any disturbance or vitiate the peaceful atmosphere. If any one indulges in such activities, the government will take stern action, he said.

The government would ensure that believers reach Sabarimala without any problem and pray there peacefully, he added.