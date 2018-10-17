search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TD MPs give AP CM’s letter to Rajnath Singh on Titli relief

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 17, 2018, 6:06 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 6:06 am IST
The Chief Minister requested the Centre to depute a high-level delegation to take stock of the situation.
N. Chandrababu Naidu
 N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: TD MPs Kesineni Srinivas and Konakalla Narayana on Tuesday met Union home minister Rajnath Singh who is on a visit to the state, at the Gannavaram airport.

The MPs submitted a memorandum from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to the visiting Union minister on the implementation of provisions of AP Reorganisation Act and the Centre’s assistance to the tune of `3345 crore to compensate the loss caused by Cyclone Titli.

 

In the letter, Mr Naidu told Mr Singh that more than two lakh families are in distress in the two districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram but so far no one from the Centre has visited the cyclone-hit areas.

The Chief Minister requested the Centre to depute a high-level delegation to take stock of the situation.

Mr Naidu pointed out that AP had earlier suffered a similar severe Cyclone Hudhud in 2014. “The Prime Minister promised to release `1,000 crore but only `552 crore was released. The state government spent `926 crore from its own Budget to provide necessary relief to the affected population. I’m submitting a copy of the latest preliminary damage report as on October 15, with a request to release interim relief of Rs 1,200 crore to the state to continue relief measures and to take up restoration of infrastructure to bring them to normal stage in these two affected districts," Mr Naidu said in the letter.

He also said that relief operations are going on a war footing. So far, the state government had spent Rs 500 crore. The state government requires immediate assistance from Central government to continue the relief operations, he said.

Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, cyclone titli
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Runny nose dismissed as sinus infection turns out to be rare nasal cancer

It is still not known if the child is doing better after her diagnosis started (Photo: AFP)
 

Nokia X7 aka Nokia 7.1 Plus with Snapdragon 710 SoC launched

The Nokia 7X is expected to be launched as the Nokia 7.1 Plus globally, including India.
 

Honor 8X with GPU Turbo technology launched in India

The Honor 8X offers Dolby Atmos surround sound powered by stereo speakers.
 

Lenovo K9 with four cameras launched for Rs 8,999

The K9 is backed by a 3000mAh battery.
 

Bernardo Silva has been Manchester City's best player by far: Paul Dickov

Despite the absence of chief orchestrator Kevin de Bruyne, the diminutive playmaker has left no stone unturned in showcasing his masterclass which has left many impressed including club legend Paul Dickov. (Photo: AFP)
 

Dad-to-be Prince Harry reportedly an 'emotional wreck but in a good way'

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk down steps outside the Opera House to meet members of the public during a walk about in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No info on EVMs for parallel polls: EC

BJP president Amit Shah had written to the Law Commission on August 13 supporting holding the Lok Sabha and assembly polls simultaneously.

Eight test positivefor dengue in GH

Several precautions can be taken to prevent contracting the disease, says Dr Jayanthi.

Law ministry for nixing time limit to report child abuse

Maneka Gandhi

Victims should have say in punishment: Supreme Court

Supreme Court

Oz will be supportive of India’s defence: Australian high comm

Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham