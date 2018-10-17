search on deccanchronicle.com
Swine flu kills 5 in Hyderabad, government hospitals on alert

ANI
Published Oct 17, 2018, 11:34 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 11:34 am IST
2 patients died in Osmania General Hospital. 3 other patients died in Gandhi General Hospital.
Swine flu is an infection caused by one of several Swine Influenza Viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common in India and Telangana. (Representational Image)
 Swine flu is an infection caused by one of several Swine Influenza Viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common in India and Telangana. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Swine flu has led to five deaths in Hyderabad in the last two weeks.

Cases of swine flu are increasing in the city, said Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education of Telangana.

 

"Till now, five persons have died due to Swine Flu. Two patients were admitted in Osmania General Hospital and they died while undergoing treatment for Swine Flu. Three other patients were admitted in Gandhi General Hospital and later died. All the government hospitals are now on alert and Swine Flu kits are available with them," Reddy said.

Swine flu is an infection caused by one of several Swine Influenza Viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common in India and Telangana.

The H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touches an infected surface or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air.

The symptoms are the same as the seasonal flu, also known as viral fever. They include cough, sore throat, and body aches. Young children, pregnant women, and older adults are more likely to develop complications.

Tags: swine flu, swine flu in hyderabad, osmania general hospital, gandhi general hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




