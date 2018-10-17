search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Security forces gun down three terrorists in J&K encounter

PTI
Published Oct 17, 2018, 10:13 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 10:16 am IST
The district administration closed all schools and educational institution in the city as a precautionary measure.
The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on security forces. (Photo: File)
 The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on security forces. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the city on Wednesday, prompting authorities to close down schools and snap internet services, an official said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Fateh Kadal area of the city following an information about the presence of terrorists there, he said. 

 

The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on security forces. The operation was going on till last reports came in. 

The district administration has closed all schools and educational institution in the city as a precautionary measure and internet services on moblie have also been snapped.

Tags: three terrorists killed, j&k encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




