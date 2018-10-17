search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: Protesters on streets, agitate over women's entry to Sabarimala temple

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 17, 2018, 11:07 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 11:07 am IST
The doors of Sabarimala temple will be opened to women for the time at 5 pm today.
Slogans were raised as women marched in protest at Nilakkal, the main gateway to Sabarimala. (Screengrab | ANI)
Kochi: Hours ahead of Sabarimala temple opening its doors to women of all ages in the renowned shrine in Kerala, protesters, mostly women, took to streets agitating against the Supreme Court's last month verdict.

Slogans were raised as women marched in protest at Nilakkal, the main gateway to Sabarimala.

 

The doors of Sabarimala temple will be opened to women for the time at 5 pm today.

 

 

Pilgrims have started arriving at Nilakkal.

Also Read: Historic: Doors of Sabarimala temple to open for women of all ages today

Meanwhile, 7 protesters have been arrested for creating ruckus. Police said that every devotee will have straight passage to Sabarimala. Protesters will not be allowed to gather at the base, they added.

Tags: sabarimala temple, sabarimala protest, kerala, kerala police
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




